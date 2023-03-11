COLUMBUS —The road to a state championship came to a halt Saturday night for two Ashtabula County wrestlers in the semifinals of the Ohio High School State Wrestling Tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.
Conneaut 138-pounder Amari Bowers dropped a 7-4 decision to Ashton Hendricks of Greenview, just moments after Jefferson 132-pounder Brogan Fielding lost 9-3 to Donovan Paes from Streetsboro.
Both locals will wrestle two more matches Sunday morning for their final landing spots on the podium. Bowers is competing in Division III. Fielding is competing in Division II.
For Bowers, an early stalling warning factored heavily in his semifinal bout. It resulted in a point against him with 48 seconds remaining in the first period.
The Spartans' senior responded with a lethal fireman’s carry for a 2-1 lead.
He then started the second period by getting to his feet from the bottom position then hitting a switch for a reversal and 4-1 advantage.
Hendricks was able to answer back though with a reversal to get back to within 4-3. He then escaped from the bottom early in the third period to tie the match.
Another stalling call gave him a 5-4 advantage with 1:15 remaining, and a late takedown finished the match.
Fielding nearly took Paes down in the first period, but the Streetsboro senior fought him off, then scored with seven seconds remaining in the first period for a 2-0 lead.
He then added an escape and another takedown for a commanding 5-1 advantage.
Fielding scored late in the third period, but it was not going to be nearly enough.
The losses dropped Fielding’s season record to 46-3 and Bowers to 41-3. It was the first Ohio State Tournament for both wrestlers. Fielding placed fifth in New York a year ago.
Both can still finish as high as third place if they win twice on Sunday. The lowest they can end up would be sixth.
It was a tough go for a few other area wrestlers on Saturday. Daren Christine was pinned in the third period of his 285-pound quarterfinal match against Landen Thomas of Harrison Central.
The Spartans' heavyweight did bounce back with a 3-1 decision over Kip Stewart to salvage a spot on the podium.
The news was not as good for Madison’s Noah Blough, a 157-pounder in Division II.
Blough staved off elimination by winning his bottom bracket match on Friday, but dropped a 6-2 decision on Saturday to Anthony Lahoski of Woodridge.
