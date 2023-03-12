COLUMBUS — Amari Bowers enter the state wrestling tournament in Columbus as the 17th ranked wrestler in the state of Ohio at 138 pounds in Division III
The Conneaut senior will leave as the sixth best after competing over the weekend.
Though he exceeded the expectations set by the rankings, Bowers' final day of high school wrestling was filled with much of the adversity and difficulty that he encountered his entire high school career.
Bowers won his first two matches at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on Friday, the first with a pin in 46 seconds and the second a 7-4 decision that was not as close as the final score indicated.
The wins landed him a spot in the 138 semifinals.
On Saturday against Greenville's, Bowers had a 4-1 lead in the second period.
Hendricks, however, came back with a reversal and a third-period escape to tie the match.
Bowers was then hit with a stalling call, his second of the match, and resulting in a 5-4 lead for Hendricks. He added a takedown late against Bowers, eventually clamining a 7-5 decision.
The loss in the semis seemed to carry over to Sunday morning as Bowers lost both his matches to settle for sixth on the podium.
Spartans coach Keith Sherman said Bowers was not the first wrestler to have a letdown after a close loss.
“I think for a lot of kids, it’s a mental strain.” the coach said. “They’re pumped up to win that semifinal match. He was one or two points away and he had it won, then gave it away. He lost his first match this morning and it gets on you.”
What got on both the wrestler and the coach, though, was the stalling call that weighed heavily in his semifinal bout.
"It’s ridiculous that the officials are dictating some of the matches with those calls,” Sherman said. “You have good kids wrestling and there’s times where they can’t do anything.
"He’s telling Amari that he needs to improve, but he’s in a position where if he tries to come out of it, he’s going to get turned to his back. I think it’s ridiculous, they need to let kids wrestle.”
Aside from the sixth-place finish, Bowers finished his season with a 41-5 record. He won 114 matches in a high school career that was hampered with injuries.
“Amari loves wrestling, he’s wrestled since he was a little kid,” Sherman said. “He works hard, he’s positive with the other kids, he’s great to have around. Hopefully in the future, he’ll become a coach with the program. With these two guys [Spartans senior Daren Christine], we can build something here.”
It was an even tougher Day 3 of the state tournament for Jefferson’s Brogan Fielding. The junior who was at 132 started the tournament nursing a wound above his right eye.
It end by being carried back to the locker room after suffering an ankle sprain against Watterson's James Lindsay in their consolation bout Sunday morning.
Like Bowers, Fielding also won both of his first two matches to gain a spot in the semifinals, but then lost a 9-3 decision to Streetsboro’s Donovan Paes.
In his bottom bracket bout though against the same opponent he defeated in the second round, Fielding had a 4-1 lead before Lindsay came down hard on his right ankle late in the second period.
After getting a look from the trainer, Fielding tried to continue on, but seconds later had to throw the towel. He defaulted the remainder of the tournament, defaulting to Steubenville's Brody Saccoccia in the match for fifth.
“He sprained it pretty good,” Falcons oach Cody Lewis said. “He wasn’t able to walk on it.”
Lewis said Fielding and himself came to Columbus with high expectations. Seeing it end the way it did was tough.
“He should be proud of what he did, but obviously our goal was to win a state title,” Lewis said. “We felt like we were controlling that match at the time. To lose that way is frustrating. He gave it a try on that ankle, but he just couldn’t move.”
Lewis said that even after the disappointment of dropping his semifinal bout, Fielding was in the right mindset to go out and compete.
“I thought everything was great,” the poach said. “We were wrestling very well at times. That kid [Lindsay[ is good and we were right there and unfortunately the ankle gave out. I think if that doesn’t happen, I think he is going to go on to win that match.”
Fielding finished the season at 46-5, and is the first Jefferson state placer since Jason Mayes took seventh at DII 120 in 2019.
