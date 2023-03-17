GENEVA — With two state championships under his belt, Geneva High School senior Connor Boland has decided to continue his track career, and education, at Kent State University.
A letter of intent signing ceremony was held for Boland on Thursday evening at the school’s cafeteria with family, administrators, coaches and teammates looking on.
The sprint specialist, who also ran cross country for some endurance training, won the Ohio High School Athletic Association 400 meter state title in June in Columbus, and won the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches 400 meter state title earlier this month at SPIRE Academy.
“The first time I ran was in seventh grade,” Boland said before the ceremony. He said he was injured and had to sit out the season.
Boland said he has talked briefly with the Kent State coaching staff regarding the events he may run next year. He said he will definitely run the 400 meters at Kent State and “may dip down” to some shorter sprints.
Boland hopes to major in environmental studies at Kent State. “I want to do wildlife management. Something to do with animals,” he said.
As the 2023 outdoor season gets rolling, Boland has a few goals still on his mind. “Obviously to defend the state championship,” he said was goal one.
Boland said he would also like to break the GHS 100 meter record and better his 200 and 400 meter school records as well.
Kent State University Sprint Coach Michael Schoeber brought a reasoned approach to the table, Boland said. He said the coach provided an easily understandable plan.
He said he was also impressed with the other athletes on the squad. “They (the students) are not only talented but they want to work hard,” Boland said.
Boland also hopes to make it to the OHSAA state track meet in more than one event. He also hopes to help a sprint relay team earn a trip to Columbus.
“When he makes it to the Olympics I have his signature,” said GHS Head Boys Track Coach Emily Long after the ceremony. She said it is exciting to see Boland go on to run NCAA Division I Track and Field.
“He works hard,” she said of his performance.
Boland’s father, Jack, said he ran for Geneva High School as well, graduating in 1993. He said he ran the 100 meters, 200 meters, pole vault and high jump. He said his career took a bad turn when he broke his back as a junior in high school.
Jack Boland said he is excited about watching his son run in college.
Long said the team is gearing up for a big year with a lot of young talent. She said she has already had four runners break 58 seconds in the 400 meters.
