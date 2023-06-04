COLUMBUS — What started out as an attempt to get on the medal stand in three sprint events turned into a mental marathon on Saturday with two lengthy lightning delays at the Division I state track meet.
Geneva's Connor Boland came to town with not only hopes of defending his Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track Meet 400-meter title and finding a way to get on the podium two more times.
Well, two out of three ain't bad as Meat Loaf used to say. Boland ran 10.71 in the 100 to earn fifth place, but did not defend his 400 title but was placated by the fact that his good friend Karl Dietz of Chardon was the one to beat him.
Boland surprised Dietz last year besting him at the state meet after losing at the regional in Austintown.
The tables turned on Saturday night after two delays that lasted more than an hour each due to lightning in the vicinity.
Dietz, a junior, crossed the line in 47.30 and Boland was close behind at 47.46. The two immediately hugged and congratulated each other.
"I knew the competition was going to be excellent," Boland said of the runners in the 100, 200 and 400 races.
"We are very good friends. .. .We are talking right up to the start," he said.
On the podium Boland and Dietz continued to talk and posed for pictures to commemorate the moment.
Boland said his goals were a little different this year with the push to run all three events at the state meet after running only the 400 last year.
Boland was disappointed at not winning the 400, but after such a strange day he was happy.
"It feels good. I can't beat myself up too much," he said.
Boland said there is nothing that can prepare you for two lengthy delays.
Geneva boys track coach Emily Long said the team gathered at their tent on the northern side of Jesse Owens Stadium.
"We just sat and talked and had some family time," she said with a laugh.
Boland finished out of the money in the 200 meter run finishing ninth with a time of 22.36.
Prior to the 400, Long said she was happy with the 10.71 time in the 100 meters.
"We'll take that," she said.
"I am proud of him," Long said.
She was especially happy with how Boland handled the loss and his ability to be friends with a competitor and still race hard.
"That friendship is more important to me. Winning isn't everything," she said.
Long also said she was almost moved to tears when she saw them hug after defeating competitors from across the state.
"Second in the state of Ohio is pretty good," she said.
