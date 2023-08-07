ASHTABULA — Bocce teams from as far away as Lexington, Kentucky participated in a tournament on Saturday that benefits area students.
For 17 years, the bocce tournament has helped area students and the CompTech tournament at the Sons of Italy has been active for the last seven years, said Bruce Campbell, who directs the tournament.
“We have 13 teams,” Campbell said of the squads that came from Erie, Warren, Youngstown, Boardman and many other communities.
Jim Severino, of Ashtabula, said there are a group of players that have been playing for 23 years since bocce courts were built at Walnut Beach.
Campbell said four scholarships were given to area students on Saturday.
Two of the Sons of Italy courts are in the process of an improvement project as wooden stakes surround the courts where a roof will eventually be placed to allow play during rainy days, he said. Campbell said the timetable for the completion has not been finalized.
A variety of leagues operate out of the Sons of Italy and indoor courts are used in the winter.
Chris Chmielewski grew up in Ashtabula, but returned Saturday on a team based in Lexington.
“We travel a lot for tournaments,” he said.
Four Ashtabula County recent graduates received 2023 scholarships from the seventh annual CompTech PCs BocceFest Tournament.
The group incuded: Jack Cafaro, of Geneva; Abbie Metcalf, Edgewood; Delaney Pasanen, Conneaut and Jordan Dille, Jefferson.
LBA, Lexington, Kentucky, defeated Forli, of Ashtabula 15-9, in the finals of the tournament. Mr. Heros, of Ashtabula, finished third.
Skufca on State, of Ashtabula, won the comeback tournament.
