HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — All throughout preseason camp, Madison coach Mike Gilligan and his staff have preached discipline and doing the little things right.
Those things showed up big in the fourth quarter Friday night at Spire Stadium as Madison walked away with a thrilling 13-7 win against Geneva.
“We’re going to have to fight and claw for every win we get, and that’s what our kids did tonight,” Gilligan said of his young team.
With the score knotted at 7 throughout the second half, it appeared Geneva was on the verge of taking the lead midway through the fourth quarter.
The Eagles took possession of the ball at their own 6, but nine straight running plays took the ball to the Madison 32.
However, a holding penalty by the hosts followed by a 12-yard loss on a sack by Madison junior Joey Sanchez nullified the drive.
Madison then followed with the winning score, putting a 11-play drive together culminating in a 1-yard run by junior quarterback Carson Alley to give Madison the 13-7 lead with 5:30 remaining.
Both teams turned the ball over on downs, before giving Geneva one last chance to win the game with 1:28 left.
Geneva drove all the way down to the Madison 15-yard line, but Madison defended the pass well in cementing the game.
Don Shymske, coaching his first game as head coach for Geneva, lamented the missed opportunities.
“It was a great game from a suspenseful standpoint and my hat goes off to Madison for coming away with the win,” Shymske said. “But, we were way too sloppy in a number of different areas.”
Sloppiness from both teams in the early going lead to scores in the opening quarter.
A muffed opening kickoff by Madison gave the Blue Streaks the ball at their own 3.
The visitors first drive then stalled in three plays, giving Geneva the ball at midfield on its first possession.
Junior tailback Luke Smith cashed in by breaking free on the Eagles third play from scrimmage, racing 39 yards to give the hosts a 7-0 lead a little over 3 minutes into the game.
Madison then benefitted from a pair of bad Geneva snaps later in the quarter that resulted in 45 lost yards from scrimmage.
A 7-yard punt following the drive gave the Blue Streaks great field position. It led to a 8-play, 39 yards drive that culminated in a 5-yard touchdown run by senior Chase Martin, knotting the score at 7.
Madison had a balanced offensive attack with Alley leading the way with 49 yards on 18 carries.
Junior Sonny Salajcik had 41 yards, 28 of which on the winning scoring drive.
And Martin had a big overall night with 24 yards rushing, six yards receiving, and a crucial 33-yard end-around pass he threw to sophomore Knolan Albert also on the winning drive.
Smith led the Eagles with 72 yards rushing (11 carries) and caught all five of junior quarterback Kenny Young’s comletions (32 yards).
Madison will look to contine its winning waysm hosting Lakeside (1-0) next Friday, while Geneva will look for its first win when it travels to Struthers the same night.
