Staff Report
PAINESVILLE — With three champions, Madison captured the Western Reserve Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday at Riverside.
The Blue Streaks scored 229.5 points to outdistance Riverside at 157.
Mayfield finished third with 146 points, followed by Chardon at 140, North North 122, Kenston 102 and Willoughby South 72.
For Madison, Jamie Harrison at 126, Sonny Salasjak 157 and Noah Blough 165 each captured titles.
In the finals, Harrison earned a 9-6 decision over North’s Dylan Preston, Salasjak recorded a 12-3 major decision over Chardon’s Dylan Kick and Blough defeated Riversdie’s Collin Fairbanks by a 9-4 score.
Also for the Blue Streaks, Aidian Pastor at 106, Jack Harrison 132, Ashton Zembower 138, Addison Trisket 144, Izaiah Siler 150, Kevin Pinion 175 and Chase White 215 each claimed second; Jordan McCullough at 113, Nate Montgomery 120 and Demitry Navarro 190 were each third and Joey Bosworth 285 sixth.
“[Saturday] was not about an individual title,” Madison coach Andrew Tomaso said. “Our ultimate goal is to bring home the WRC championship.”
Madison will close out the regular season at Lakeside on Thursday and at Medina on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS — Cleveland Heights topped Madison 62-49 in a Division I sectional semifinal game on Saturday.
Heights jumped out to a 21-9 first-quarter lead, and kept on increasing its advantage in the second and third periods.
Kirsten Woleben led the Blue Streaks (12-9) with 23 points, while Claire Wakim added 14.
