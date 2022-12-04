Staff Report
County wrestling teams and Madison received early tests in the Battle by the Lake at Madison on Saturday.
Geneva, Jefferson and Conneaut were among the participants. The Blue Streaks fielded two teams — Blue and White.
Madison’s Blue team captured first place with 488.5 points.
Geneva finished fourth with 308 points, followed by Conneaut at 249.5 and Madison White 241.5.
Jefferson tied for eighth with 224 points.
For the Blue Streaks-Blue squad, James Harrsion at 120 pounds, Izaiah Siler 150 and Noah Blough 157 each placed first.
Harrison went 5-0, including earning an 8-3 decision over Madison-White’s Nate Montgomery in the first-place match.
Siler captured four wins, and pinned Carey’s Ashton Ferrier at 3:22 to secure his championship. Blough also picked up four wins and snared an 8-2 decision over Columbia’s Tony Governale to win his title.
Aidian Pastor at 106, Jordan McCullogh 126, Jackson Harrison 132, Addison Triskett 144 and Demitry Navarro 190 each claimed second; Kevin Pinon-Ramirez, 175, and Andrew Spitler, 285, third; Jesse May 165, fourth and Carson Woody, 138, fifth.
“I’m real proud of the team overall,” Madison coach Andrew Tomaso said. “Everyone wrestled pretty well, and got a lot of matches in.
“It’s nice to get that first one out of the way, so we can see what we need to work on.”
The Eagles didn’t have any champions, but placed in the top six in nine weight classes.
Michael Hupertz posted second at 285, falling to Conneaut’s Daren Christine in a fall at 2:00 in the match for first.
Also for the Eagles, Will Dushney at 113 notched third; Lane Distler, 120, fourth; Dominic Palmisano, 144 and Colin Young, 157, fifth and Ayden Gillespie, 132, Dieter Swartz, 150, Matthew Van Sickle, 165 and Kenny Pavlisin 190, all sixth.
“Geneva had a solid performance at the tournament,” coach Ron Cerjan said. “We have a young group of wrestlers again this year with four being freshmen.
“I’m looking forward to a great season and enjoying the year with this squad ... very proud of them.”
In addition to Christine’s title, Amari Bowers attained the 144-pound championship. He had four pins, including one at the 1:17 mark over Triskett in the championship match.
The Spartans also received second from Scotty Edwards at 215 and fourth from Vincent Krenisky at 190 in the top six.
“The tournament was a good one for us to start the season,” Conneaut coach Keith Sherman said. “It had a wide variety of experienced and inexperienced wrestlers. It gave our kids a good chance to get some wins.
“Amari Bowers and Daren Christine both looked good. They both have their sights set on being in Columbus in March. Scott Edwards wrestled well and Vince Krenisky continues to get beter each week.”
For the Falcons, Brogan Fielding, at 132 and Braden Dietrich, 165, each earned titles.
Fielding won three matches, including gaining a 21-6 tech-fall victory over Madison-Blue’s Jackson Harrison in the finals.
Dietrich went 4-0, and pinned Columbia’s Garrett Szuch at 4:48 in the match for first.
Also in the top for Jefferson, Reed Edgar was third at 190 and Jacob Lewis, fifth, 120.
“Brogan Fielding had a dominant performance,” Falcons coach Cody Lewis said. “He wrestled very well, majored a tough Massillon Perry kid. Braden Dietrich went 4-0 with pins.
“As for the overall team, I think as the season gets going more, we will look much better. We were missing four-five starters from football who will be in compeitition in no time. The guys who were here looked good, and I thought our gas tanks looked good for the most part. Everyone won at least one match.”
Top-six finishers for Madison’s White squad, in addition to Montgomery’s second, included: Ashton Zembower, 144; Sonny Salajcik, both third, 157; Luke Young, 175 and Cameron Mullins, 285, each fourth and Blake Lawson, sixth, 175.
