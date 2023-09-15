MADISON — Whether it be under the Thursday or Friday Night lights, few teams in the area have been shining brighter than the Madison Blue Streaks through the first half of the 2023 football season.
Coach Mike Gilligan’s crew showcased that again in a rare Thursday Night matchup, putting together another complete performance in defeating Orange, 42-0, in a Chagrin Valley Conference crossover matchup at Dick Hamblin Field.
The win was the fourth in a row for Madison (4-1 overall). The Blue Streaks have now surpassed the win total the program has had the last three seasons and have posted its best start in eight years.
“It’s awesome,” Gilligan said. “It has been a lot of hard work those kids put in and the coaches put in. It’s definitely nice it’s starting to pay off.”
Against the Lions, Madison displayed their growth on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, six different players scored touchdowns, five in the first half as Madison built a 35-0 advantage going into halftime.
Meanwhile, the defense held Orange to a a total of 9 yards of offense (minus-5 yards rushing) in the half and zero first downs.
The Blue Streaks totaled 209 yards of offense in the first stanza, scoring on all but their opening drive.
Quarterback Carson Alley accounted for 135 of those yards.
The senior rushed for 57 yards, including a 7-yard run that gave the hosts a 7-0 lead just under 3 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Furthermore, Alley connected on 8 of his 10 first half passes for 78 yards and a trio of touchdowns in the second quarter.
Sophomore tailback James Poe scored on a 4-yard run to give Madison a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Then, Alley connected with junior Ryan Radkowski (14 yards), senior Noah Barnes (18 yards) and junior Knolan Albert (seven yards) on the next three possessions, the last one with just 32 seconds remaining to force a running clock in the second half.
“He was known as a running quarterback, but he is starting to turn into more of a dual-threat,” Gilligan said of Alley. “Again, it all starts with the run. If we can run the football effectively, we can get passing leverage that is favorable for us, and he [Alley] has been able to take advantage of them.”
Senior running back Sonny Salajcik (54 yards) tacked on a 9-yard touchdown at the begining of the fourth quarter for the only second-half scoring.
The win sets up Madison’s firs CVC matchup when it hosts Lakeside next Friday.
“We have a good senior class that leads us, and we just look forward to the rest of the season,” Gilligan said. “Five games and our conference starts next week.
“That’s when it really starts to heat up.”
Orange (2-3 overall) will travel to Chagrin Falls next Friday.
