Staff Report
EASTLAKE — The Madison girls basketball team got off to slow start in a Western Reserve Conference girls basketball game on Wednesday night against North.
But the Blue Streaks won the next three quarters and ended up with a 56-50 win.
Madison improved to 8-7 on the season.
The Rangers raced out to an 18-8 first-quarter lead.
But the Blue Streaks rebounded with a solid second quarter to draw within 29-26 at halftime. The second half saw
Madison outscore the hosts 30-21.
Four players reached double figures for Madison, led by Kearsten Woleben with 17 points.
Zoey Deligianis tallied 13 points, followed by Autumn Molnar at 11 and Sydney Sorber with 10.
Molner converted three, 3-point baskets, while Sorber and Deligianis added two apiece.
Wakim, a junior, is averaging around 15 points per game.
“Claire is super-talented,” coach Tedd Wagner. “They came out in a box-and-one. The good thing about Claire is she didn’t force it. She kind of let it flow. She’s a great facilitator. She’s just so talented.”
Wakim is also averaging 10 rebounds, the last three games hauling down 15, 16 and 22.
Wagner also had high praise for Deligianis, a sophomore who is also averaging around 15 points per outing.
“We call her Zoey bucket,” Wagner said. “She never stops, never slows down and that’s how she is in practice.
“She is 105 percent in practice, she wins every sprint, She has a great shot, she works hard. She has an amazing future ahead of her.”
Madison earned a sweep over North this season, winning the first meeting 45-36 on Jan. 7.
“I told my team before the game, North is going to be mad because we beat them the first game, it’s senior night, they’re going to come out with a lot of emotion,” Wagner said. “They’re going to throw some punches, we have to take those punches and that’s what happened.”
Wagner was proud his team didn’t flinch.
“We’ve been down 18, we’ve been down by 16,” Wagner said. “They are very resilient. We’re down 10, let’s get to six, let’s get to four, let’s get to two. Woleben is very smart out there. She’s a great leader. They never give up.
“We spent a lot of time the last few days shooting. I thought our shooting was much better. The first time we played them, we were 0-of-15 from three. They’re a great group, they’re a fun group.”
Kailey Minch led the Rangers with 24 points, which include six, 3-point baskets.
Madison will look to keep up the momentum at Kenston on Saturday.
“Beating North, the league champions for the last three years, Paul Force is an outstanding coach, beating North twice in a year for us is fantastic,” Wagner said. “I think that gives us confidence that we can beat anyone, not that we are going to. If we work hard and play hard, we can beat anyone, but it takes a lot of effort.”
