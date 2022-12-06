MADISON — When both coaches are as happy as Madison’s Nick Gustin and Jefferson Robert Pisano were Tuesday night, it had to be quite a game.
JP Dragas poured in 46 points and the Blue Streaks recovered from letting an early lead slip away to come away with a 79-77 overtime win at Madison High School Tuesday night.
Gustin could smile about the win, but Pisano, whose team was on the floor for the first time this season, was elated with how his group performed.
“I had no idea what we were going to see in Jefferson basketball this year,” the Falcons coach said. “We have a bunch of young guys, we had to fight through a ton of adversity, had to fight through a competitive game and overtime, you got everything in one bundle to start the season. I’m happy as heck with my team.”
Pisano smiled about the effort, but it Madison enjoyed it a little bit more because of the final score.
“It’s a win and that’s all that matters, I told the guys that’s what you play the game for,” Gustin said. “You have to give them [Jefferson] all the credit. I know they haven’t had a lot of time, but that school right now is on a win streak with their football program. You could see the carry-over [tonight], and we’re very fortunate to get the win.”
Madison (3-0) grabbed a 16-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Jefferson battled back in the second to tie the game at 30 by halftime.
The game remained closes and Madison held a 52-50 advantage going to the fourth.
The Falcons (0-1) took a 62-57 lead in the final two minutes, but Dragas hit two free throws, and nailed a 3-pointer. He then found Seth Negin for a lay-in to give the home team a 67-65 advantage with 33.5 seconds to play.
Grant Hitchcock, who less than two weeks ago was starting quarterback in Jefferson’s state semifinal football game, hit two free throws to tie it at 67 with 30 seconds to play.
On the ensuing possession, Dragas dribbled to clock down to about 10 seconds before starting the offense. It ended with Ben Amos missing a jumper at the buzzer and overtime ensued.
Jefferson jumped out in overtime on a 3-pointer by Anthony Covetta for a 70-67 advantage, but Dragas had the answer with a 3-pointer of his own, followed by a put back for a 72-70 Madison lead.
The game was tied again at 74 and 76.
Dragas was just 3 of 6 at the free throw line in the final minute, but his last make put his team up 79-77 with 15.6 seconds to go.
After a timeout, Hitchcock took the inbounds pass the length of the floor and worked his way into the lane, but his final shot went off the backboard no good as time expired.
The Falcons did have a few opportunities to extend their early lead in overtime.
Pisano focused on his team’s effort.
“They battled their butts off,” he said. “This was an unbelievable game for our program and the future. Nobody wants to lose, but what we saw in our team, we’re gonna have a heck of a year.”
With the 46-point effort, Dragas is now 52 away from 1,000 for his Madison career. Amos and Negin were second in scoring with eight points apiece.
In the third quarter alone, six different players other than Dragas got in the books.
“That’s what you have to have,” Gustin said. “Everyone scored but one guy. We were 22 of 28 at the line. I think everyone had at least one steal. They’re defensive plan was very good, but we were able to make plays when we had to. Guys feed off that. We have to play better, but this is a good group of guys.”
The big night by Dragas overshadowed Jefferson’s Joey DeGeorge’s 31 points. Covetta finished with 18 points and Hitchcock added 10.
The Falcons are scheduled to host Hubbard on Friday night, while Madison hosts Kenston on Tuesday night.
