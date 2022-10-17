HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — After having two shots bang off the crossbar in overtime, the Madison offense had to be wondering if it would get another opportunity in a Division II boys soccer sectional match against Geneva at Spire on Monday night.
With 5:42 remaining in the first sudden death extra session, another opportunity arose, but this time Travis Heintz cashed it in for a 2-1 Blue Streaks win on a night better suited for football, or perhaps ice fishing.
After a scoreless 40 in the first half, Madison grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the second half when Gavin Stewart beat the Geneva keeper from the right wing with a shot into the left corner.
The Eagles, who were shut out at Madison two weeks ago, equaled matters in the final minutes when Ari Loveridge outmuscled a defender for the ball and sent a clean shot at the net which he made count.
The late goal gave Geneva the momentum, but Heintz said his team knew the matter was not settled yet.
“After they scored, we were kind of down, but we knew we had to keep fighting because it was only tied,” he said. “When overtime started, we came out strong, taking shots on goal and stuff. We were feeling good.”
Especially feeling good when the game winner splashed in the net.
“It bounced and I saw the opportunity and jumped on it,” Heintz said of his game winner.
The victory lifted Madison to 13-4 on the season. They are scheduled to play at Painesville Harvey at 4 p.m. Saturday in a sectional final. Harvey is No. 2 seed in the district.
Madison coach Julio Gutierrez credited his team for its resiliency coming through in overtime.
“The game should not have gone that far, but eventually it’s part of the game, if you can’t find the net, it does not matter how much you dominate [defensively]” the coach said. “In overtime, we adjusted a few things and we were able to get what we wanted.”
Having been shut out for nearly two full games, Geneva coach Buddy Cardaman had to make some adjustments as well to give his team a chance to equalize matters.
“We switched up formations a bit which helped, I was able to get both my strong attackers up top” he said. “When I get them together, it doesn’t matter who you are, they’ll take you and they’ll score, which they did.”
Though Geneva had momentum, they did not have all their players. Two Eagles had to be assisted off the field in the second half.
“[Tonight] the battle just came down to who could keep their players healthy and we’ve struggled with that all season,” Cardaman said.
The loss finished Cardaman’s first season at 6-11-1.
“For my first year in this, I could not have asked for a better group of guys,” he said. “I’m happy to be in Geneva and working with these young men.”
