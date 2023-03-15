COLUMBUS — Whether it’s the first week of the season, or last weekend’s state tournament, getting denied a spot on the podium can be disappointing.
Madison wrestling coach Andrew Tomaso had two wrestlers reach the Jerome Schottenstein Center for last weekend’s state tournament.
Unfortunately for the Blue Streaks, Jamie Harrison and Noah Blough could only manage one win between the two of them.
For Tomaso, though, while he understands the disappointment, he does not discount what having a state qualifier can mean to his wrestling room.
“I think it’s definitely good for the younger guys to see that, like it’s a real thing, that it is possible to do,” the coach said of reaching the final weekend of the season. “They know and they sort of understand what it takes to get there.”
It was the first trip for both Harrison and Blough. Harrison will graduate in the spring, while Blough will be back next year for his senior season.
Harrison had a tough draw. He was pinned by eventual state runner-up, Butler’s Noah Moreland, in the first round to open the tournament.
Then, Harrison lost his second-round match to Perkins’ Wyatt Nemitz by a 14-4 major decision to close the season. Nemitz didn’t place, but lost 5-4 to Wauseon’s Larry Moreno, who eventually placed fourth.
Blough was pinned in his first match against Graham Local’s Luke James, an eventual third-place finisher.
Blough came back to score a decisive 7-1 win over Rossford’s Ayden Wilson. Needing one more win to place, he was in a tight match against Woodridge’s Noah Lahoski, but lost by a 6-2 decision, and Blough bowed out of the tournament.
It was a season of battling injuries for Blough. Tomaso said the time missed may have been the difference in the third period of his final match.
Earning a win in Columbus followed by a close loss in the go-to match though, should springboard Blough into next season.
“Getting there as a junior and being as close as he was to placing, he should feel really good about that,” Tomaso said. “He was dealing with so many injuries this year that he could barely warm up. It was real, he was struggling out there towards the end. He wasn’t gonna let you know, but I could tell.”
For both wrestlers, even though they did not reach the podium, Tomaso believed it was an unbelievable experience.
“When you take that step out of the tunnel with everyone there, don’t care who you are, it kind of takes your breath away,” he said.
For next year, the coach is optimistic about others getting to experience the state tournament.
The Blue Streaks program had nine wrestlers reach the Division II tournament this season.
Aside from the two state qualifiers, others won matches to advance in the brackets at Garfield Heights.
Eight of those nine will be back next season, giving Tomaso plenty to be excited about.
“We’re set up pretty good right now,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get a few more guys, a few more girls and be heading down there again next year. That’s the plan right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.