EASTLAKE — After three weeks of the season, there is certainly a different vibe surrounding the Madison football program.
The evidence was clear after the Blue Streaks overcame some first-half miscues to soundly defeat North, 27-13, at Nick Carter Stadium Friday night.
It was the second consecutive win for Madison (2-1) over a Western Reserve Conference opponent — a league the Blue Streaks left this season to join the Chagrin Valley Conference.
Following last week’s 41-6 win over South, Madison came out sloppy in the first half against the Rangers.
The Blue Streaks committed two turnovers, fumbled a bad snap on a fake punt, and missed an extra point in the opening half.
However, Madison was able to equal last season’s win total by overcoming those mistakes.
“That was my message to the team,” Madison coach Mike Gilligan said afterwards. “Good football teams can overcome adversity, because it is inevitable.
“When you have adversity, someone has got to make a play.”
Senior quarterback Carson Alley did just that — overcoming an interception of his own by rushing for 71 yards in the opening half, including a 28-yard jaunt early in the second quarter to give Madison a 6-3 lead.
Then junior Danny Combs came up with perhaps the biggest play when he blocked a punt and recovered it at the North 22 with just over three minutes remaining.
The Blue Streaks were able to capitalize two plays later when Alley found junior Knolan Albert wide open for a 22-yard touchdown to give the visitors a 13-3 advantage.
North senior Daniel Tadic helped keep the hosts close by converting a pair of field goals in the opening half, including a school-record 50-yarder as time expired in the half.
However, Madison took control in the third quarter, putting together a 15-play drive that was capped with a 1-yard run by sophomore James Poe.
Poe tacked on a 24-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give Madison a 27-6 lead.
“There is definately a different vibe with this team,” Alley said of Madison, which has already scored 74 points this year after scoring 84 points all last season. “It feels great. In the past it has been a struggle, but to be able to put points on the board is amazing.”
Poe led Madison with 93 yards rushing, Alley added 92 and senior Sonny Salajcik contributed 58.
Alley converted 6 of his 7 passes (all in the first half) for 83 yards. Junior Mac Steele caught four of those (49 yards) in leading the way.
Madison will travel to West Geauga on Friday in a crossover CVC matchup while North (1-2) will look to get back on the winning track when it hosts Brush that same night.
