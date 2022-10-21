MADISON — For Madison coach Mike Gilligan, Friday night’s regular season finale against Garfield Heights could’ve had the same type of last game-ending drama as when the two teams met a year ago.
Instead, the Blue Streaks walked off Dick Hamblin Field knowing it missed too many opportunities.
A sack on the final play of the game prevented a game-winning field goal try as Garfield Heights survived a late-game Madison comeback in downing the Blue Streaks 22-20.
A year ago, then-freshman Ben Amos, filling in for injured kicker Gavin Svagerko, kicked a 19-yard field goal to give Madison a 22-19 win — its only win of the season.
The hosts thought the same thing may happen when sophomore Joey Fioritto recovered a pooch kick with 27 seconds remaining on the Garield Heights 34 yard line. That followed quarterback Carson Alley’s 1-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 22-20.
The hosts tried a game-typing 2-point conversion following Alley’s run, but his conversion pass was broken up in the end zone.
After the recovered kick, however, Alley responded with a pair of completions to Amos.
Then, an offsides pentalty took the ball to the 13-yard line with 11 seconds remaining.
Gilligan elected to try one more play before kicking, but a quick rush caused Alley to get sacked as time ran out before the Blue Streaks could spike the ball.
“Hindsight is 20-20,” Gilligan said. “We thought we had enough time to take a shot [at the end zone] to get a score or an incompletion and a field goal, but the pressure came quick. Ultimately, it was my decision and we should’ve just kicked a field goal.”
Madison trailed 8-0 at the half as Garfield Heights scored on the final play of the half — a 1-yard pass from quarterback Noah Werman to Tommie Bean.
Madison cut the deficit to 8-6 following a 9-yard pass from Alley to senior Chase Martin.
The Bulldogs, however, responded with a pair of third quarter touchdowns to pull ahead 22-6 with 2:39 remaining.
Madison, however, pushed it down to the wire as junior Noah Barnes caught a 3-yard touchdown pass, capping a 17 play drive with 7:31 left.
Then, Alley’s touchdown run capped a 16-play drive to end the scoring and set up the late-game drama.
“I think even if we were able to go to overtime, we win the game,” Gilligan said. “The momentum was there, our conditioning was there. Our kids were not ready for the game to end the way it did.”
Madison finished the year with a 2-8 record.
