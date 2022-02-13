HOWLAND — This team wouldn’t give up on the season, but why should the Madison High School girls basketball team?
The 25th-seeded Blue Streaks came close, but could not overcome 13th-seeded Howland Saturday in a Division I Massillon Perry sectional semifinal, 58-52.
Howland (17-6) held a 50-37 lead with about 4 minutes remaining, but Madison (10-12) kept chipping away.
“I knew Howland was an outstanding team,” Madison coach Tedd Wagner said. “They play a tough schedule. They knew it was not going to be an easy first-round game, but there really are none.”
The Blue Streaks were down seven at halftime.
“These girls really believe no matter what’s happening, we’re in the game,” Wagner said. “We got the 3-point shooters. We do a lot of pressing and trapping.
“At the end of the game when we’re scrambling, those are things we’ve worked on all year and things we’re pretty good at. We’re pretty comfortable in that style of game.”
The Blue Streaks didn’t let its 16-of-59 shooting detract from their determination to stay in Saturday’s game.
“My team played outstanding,” Wagner said. “That is one hell of a team. They played in a monster conference. They played the toughest teams around. For us to battle all the way to the end, I could not be more proud of our team.”
The Blue Streaks kept themselves in the game with their free-throw shooting, shooting 17-of-20 from the line. Howland was 8-of-19 from the charity stripe.
“I never talk about free-throw shooting,” Wagner said. “I think it’s 90% mental, so we don’t talk about it.
“I got seniors. They’ve got great shots. The pressure didn’t faze them. That was a huge factor.”
Madison trailed 9-8 after one quarter, while getting behind 28-21 at halftime. Howland’s lead expanded to 43-31 after three quarters.
Alyssa Pompelia paced Howland with 14 of her 19 points in the second half to go along with 11 rebounds. Alyssa Massucci added 14 points, while Taylor Lawrence put in 10 for the Tigers.
Riley Montagner paced Madison with 17 points, while Chloe Bancroff added 10.
Montagner, Payton Lewanski, Elizabeth Bottar, Riley Elliot, Riley Wilbur and Chloe Bancroft are all senior players.
Wagner remembers when some of those seniors were junior varsity players and showed great promise in those moments. It wasn’t just the action on the floor that made them special.
“I’ve had them all in calculus,” he said. “They’re phenomenal students. They’re all 4.0-plus students. I told them the fight you show here, the fact that you will never quit and keep battling. If you do that in life, you’re going to be successful.
“I told them after the game I wish them nothing but the best in college. With their work ethic, their intelligence, their perseverance, they’re all going to be very successful.”
Madison has a makeup game at home vs. Willoughby South on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.