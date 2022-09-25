Staff Report
Wins have been hard to come by for the Madison Blue Streaks in recent years.
In the 2020 coronavirus pandemic season, the Blue Streaks went 0-8.
Last season, Madison picked up its lone in the last game, defeating Garfield Heights.
The Blue Streaks opened the 2022 season with a 13-7 win over Geneva.
The next four games were rough for Madison, resulting in losses to Lakeside 28-10, Perry 37-0, South 29-8 and Riverside 59-0.
Those four teams have a combined record of 18-6.
“We are very young with a handful of seniors and then splitting up the rest with juniors and sophomores,” Madison junior quarterback Carson Alley said. “We’ve been working hard week in and week out and just keep fighting.”
But the Blue Streaks have surged on.
Against North on Friday night, Alley scored on a 11-yard run in the fourth quarter. The 2-point conversion by Ben Amos tied the game at 14-14 and forced overtime.
Then, Alley won it for the Blue Streaks with an 10-yard rushing TD.
“Our kids kept fighting and that’s all we can ask,” coach Mike Gilligan said. “We’re young and we’re going to make mistakes, but if you fight, you can overcome them.”
Alley added, “This win is proof hard work and fighting for your teammates pays off.”
The road doesn’t get any easier for the Blue Streaks with games at Kenston (4-2), home to Chardon (5-1), at Mayfield (3-3) and home to Garfield Heights (5-1).
Madison will join the Chagrin Valley Conference starting next school year.
LAKERS WIN SECOND STRAIGHT
Pymatuning Valley started 0-4, but has captured two straight victories.
After blanking Saint John 40-0 on Sept. 16, the Lakers handled Faiport Harbor 38-12 on Friday.
The dynamic sophomore duo of quarterback Ryan Croston and running back Ty Vickery continue to shine.
Against the Skippers, Croston ran 33 times for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Vickery checked in with 136 yards on 18 attempts and two scores.
For the season, Croston has rushed for 730 yards and Vickery 525.
The wins have vaulted the Lakers into playoff contention. According to www.joeeitel.com, which is an unofficial computer ratings site, PV ranks 14th in Division VI, Region 21.
The top-16 teams in each region advance to the postseason.
The Lakers, who are 2-0 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference, still have conference games against Windham (2-3) at home on Friday and at Mathews (5-1) on Oct. 21.
“Our guys continue to give us a good effort week after week,” PV coach Neal Croston said. “We have been getting better each week and are now seeing some results in our favor.”
EAGLES REBOUND VS. LIONS
Geneva shook off a 43-13 loss to Kirtland with a resounding 42-0 win over Orange on Friday.
The Eagles scored rushed for 318 yards and scored six TDs on the ground.
Owen Pfeifer also went 6 of 6 in extra points.
“We were able to run our base stuff on offense and defense effectively,” Geneva coach Don Shymske said. “We controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. We played a fundamentally sound game on both sides of the ball.”
Geneva hosts Edgewood in a key game on Friday.
PLAYOFF CONTENDERS
The official Ohio
High School Athletic Association computer ratings after Week 6 won’t be released until Tuesday.
If the season were to end today, six Ashtabula County teams would play Week 11, according to www.joeeitel.com.
In addition to PV, Jefferson (5-1) is ranked second and Edgewood (4-2) eighth in DIV, Region 13; Conneaut (5-1), ninth DV, Region 17; Lakeside (4-2), 13th, DII, Region 5 and Geneva (4-2), 14th, DIII, Region 9.
Of course, there’s still plenty of football left to be played, and the situation will change from now until Oct. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.