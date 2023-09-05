The Madison boys soccer team is off to a strong start this season with a 4-2 record, and coach Julio Gutierrez believes they have the talent and ability to compete for a CVC title.
So, is the coach excited? Absolutely.
Is it the most important thing to him, though? Not exactly.
For Gutierrez, who is in his 10th season at Madison, winning on the field is one thing, but winning in life is what he hopes his players learn from him more than anything else.
“Soccer comes secondary,” is the message he said he is constantly preaching to his team. He’s also coached girls teams in the past.
“My purpose in coaching is to get kids or teenagers ready for the real world,” Gutierrez said. “They’re our future, they’re going to be our doctors, our nurses, firefighters and all different professions. We have to get them ready for life.”
Soccer was the channel that Gutierrez said helped prepare him for life.
A native of Honduras, Gutierrez’s family brought him to the United States at the age of 15. In his homeland, he’d played soccer as a kid, but had never played on an organized team, even though soccer is the national sport of the country.
“To be honest, I never played organized soccer until after I came to the United States,” Gutierrez said. “I played back home, but it was more like playing in the street, you know, getting together with your friends and stuff like that.”
The streets of Honduras, though, had him well prepared for the game in the U.S. He was a standout for Geneva, earning Northeast Conference Player of the Year honors in 2005. After high school, Gutierrez play at Lakeland Community College.
He said the difference between soccer in the U.S. and other parts of the world enters on the attention to individual skill and technique versus raw physicality.
“The difference is in the U.S., the game is more physically demanding,” Gutierrez said. “Rather in Honduras, there is much more concentration of skills. Back home, you have to be very agile to compete.”
Regardless of the differences, though, Gutierrez loved the game, and the people that he met through it inspired him to be a coach.
He credited Brian O’Dell, his high school coach, the most.
“I mean he made such a big impact on me,” Gutierrez said of the now retired Geneva coach. “I said one day ‘I want to coach, I want to make an impact on young men’s life.’”
When Gutierrez talks about making an impact and preparing kids for life, he uses soccer as the example to learn from.
He stresses tangibles such as self discipline, organization and having yourself prepared each and every day.
“You have to be persistent with whatever you’re chasing in life,” Gutierrez said of what he teaches players. “More importantly, you have to be disciplined ... disciplined when it comes to taking care of yourself and taking care of whatever it is you do in order to be successful.”
Being successful is what his Blue Streaks team has been in the early going of the 2023 season.
The two losses have been close defeats to Aurora and Eastlake North, both very good teams.
Senior captain Andrew Rusnak, who has a team-best 11 goals and according to Gutierrez poses great ball skills. leads the team.
Defenders such as Josh Pekar and coalie Diego Garcia, who have given up just two goals so far this season, are main contributors to Madison.
“It’s a team effort and we have a lot of really good kids that I could go on and on about,” Gutierrez said.
But what he could also go on and on about is how much the game has taught him and how much he enjoys passing that on to others.
“Absolutely,” Gutierrez said. “I do enjoy it. Ever since the first time I coached a middle school team.
“Looking back at the way Mr. O’Dell coached. I have passion for it and I want to encourage my boys that one day they have to pay back for things just like I am right now.”
