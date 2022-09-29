MADISON — It’s been a season where not much of anything has come easy for the Madison boys soccer team.
For that reason, Travis Heintz was probably as surprised as anyone to have the ball at his foot as he was on the doorstep of an open net.
Heintz scored on a terrific assist from Max Kollhoff midway through the second half to break a scoreless tie and lift the Blue Streaks to a 2-0 win over Geneva in non- conference soccer action Thursday evening.
It was Madison’s second win of the season.
“He just knew where I was,” Heintz said of the pass from the right side off the foot of Kollhoff. “We do that in training all the time. We practice taking it down the line, feeding the middle.”
Prior to the goal, it’d been a frustrating 36 minutes for the Blue Streaks as they controlled possession most of the way and piled up shots, but had nothing to show for it.
“I was pretty much done, I was ready to walk off the field,” Kollhoff said of the frustration. “I just took the pass from the corner, turned it, whipped it, and Travis was there.”
When what works in practice works in the match, it’s always rewarding.
“It makes you happy as a coach,” Madison coach Julio Gutierriz said. “That’s something that we practice and we apply. Finally we had a chance to show it in a game.”
Madison (2-10) added an insurance goal with twelve minutes to go when senior captain Gavin Svagerko fought one home to end a scramble in front of the net.
Svagerko was one of four seniors being honored in the Blue Streaks senior night.
The loss for Geneva spoiled a terrific defensive effort , especially from goalie Kyle Hejduk.
Geneva (6-7-1) was outshot 21-3 in the match, yet Hejduk and the Eagles defense kept the game scoreless until nearly midway through the second half.
Hejduk finished unofficially with 19 saves.
A lack of attack opportunities, though, proved to be Geneva’s shortcoming though. With the postseason looming around the corner, coach Buddy Cardaman said the focus will be on creating offensive attacks.
“We’re struggling
with breaking out,” he said. “We’ve worked on some things, but clearly it’s not where it needs to be. I’m hopeful through this next week that we can get some things resolved. We have the talent, we
have guys that are dangerous, it’s just a matter of getting them in range.”
Geneva will be in action Tuesday at Crestwood.
Madison will be off next week, then host Chardon on Oct. 11.
