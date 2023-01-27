CONNEAUT – The Wickliffe Blue Devils held off a big fourth-quarter comeback by the Conneaut Spartans and then pulled away for an 82-69 victory Friday night in boys basketball action.
Conneaut (4-10) had trailed the entire game and at one point was down by 17 points in the third quarter.
But the Spartans went on a 14-0 run that started near the end of the third quarter, and Conneaut took the lead at 62-60 when senior forward Nathan Koston scored in the paint with 5:10 remaining in the game.
Wickliffe (6-10) responded with a key 3-pointer by senior guard AJ Levon that put the Blue Devils back in front at 64-62 as part of a 9-0 run by Wickliffe.
Conneaut wasn’s able to regain the lead and Wickliffe kept its composure down the stretch, shooting 13-for-19 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help close out the game.
“I think our biggest thing is keeping our composure we’re used to fighting back,” Wickliffe coach Marc Lewis said. “The one thing our group does very well is they have that tenacity to come back in games and they never give up at any time.”
Lewis credited the Spartans for playing hard and coming back to take the lead after being down big.
“The fight the Spartans had against us, it was top-notch,” Lewis said. “It was a well-prepared and coached team right there.”
Sophomore guard Walter Cable came off the bench to score 29 points for Wickliffe, including five 3-pointers in the first half.
“He hit five off the bat, anytime you have that kind of momentum it’s easy to keep feeding it to him,” Lewis said. “He’s typically our leading scorer coming off the bench.”
Senior guard Zack Beal and Levon each scored 12 points for the Blue Devils and senior forward Noah Telisman added 11.
Wickliffe shot 26-for-66 (39.39%) from the field and made nine 3-pointers. Conneaut shot 24-for-53 (45.23%) from the field and had 3 three-pointers.
The Spartans had 15 assists and held a 39-28 rebounding advantage against Wickliffe.
Conneaut was led in scoring by Koston with 23 points on 10-for-14 shooting from the field and he grabbed nine rebounds.
“Koston played a great game, especially the second half, we know he has it in him,” Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka said. “He hasn’t played basketball since his freshman year and is gradually finding his way into the rotation. He really stepped it up for us tonight for sure.”
Senior forward Gavin Hedrick scored 12 points and had a team-high 10 rebounds for Conneaut. Junior guard Chance Loomis added 12 points and had five assists, and senior forward Larry Hamm scored 11 points.
“We had seven fourth-quarter turnovers, and in a close game, you can’t turn it over seven times in the fourth quarter,” Tallbacka said. “I was proud of my guys taking the lead back there, but man a couple of key steals and two charge calls there in a row down the stretch. We dug ourselves a big hole. We had a rough first quarter and part of the third quarter, so we have to find consistency.”
Tallbacka said the Spartans need to improve the defense so that it is more consistent.
“When things are going well for us, we play great defense,” he said. “When things aren’t going our way whether it be shooting or turnovers, our defense tends to suffer.”
NEXT UP
Conneaut at Berkshire today, Wickliffe at Grand Valley on Tuesday.
