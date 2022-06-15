The first time Scott Blank walked into the dusty downstairs corner at the old Saybrook Elementary school, it would have been easy to think the place would be better used as a dungeon than a place to build his wrestling program.
It may not have looked like much, but it was enough for Blank to build a program that would in just a few years earn state recognition.
Blank has spent the past seven years at the helm of the St John mat program, a program he built from the ground up, after a 16-year stint at Painesville Riverside.
As he hosts his annual Camps of Champs this week, the coach has made it known that he will be taking his career in a different direction starting next season.
“Yeah, I worked hard here,” he said, reflecting on the past seven years. “From running camps, to working with kids. I created a tough [wrestling season] schedule here and we had a lot of success. I hope they’re able to sustain that.”
In his days wrestling for Edgewood, Blank certainly can remember what St John had, or actually did not have as far as a mat program went.
“They’d bring two or three kids over to practice with us,” he explained. “They did not have any kind of schedule or anything like that, though.”
Blank certainly changed all of that.
In his seven years at St John, the Heralds became regulars not only at the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament in Columbus, but other prestigious tournaments as well, such as the Brecksville Invitational and the Ironman at Walsh Jesuit High School.
In 2018, they were Division III state runner-ups. The same year they boasted a pair of individual state champions, Jacob Lagoa and Nick Burgard. It was the second title for Lagoa. His 2017 state title was the first in any sport for St John since the early 1980s.
“Scott Blank put St John wrestling on the map,” athletic director Nick Iarocci said. “He started the program from scratch and his amazing work ethic and commitment to kids is second to none. We are so appreciative of him and wish him good luck with all his future endeavors.”
Not only did he put St John on the map, Blank is also responsible for creating a middle school and youth program for the school. The programs have boys and girls wrestling in them.
Some of his most recent talent is now wrestling at the college level. Lagoa is at Notre Dame College in Lyndhurst, Burgard is at Lake Erie College in Painesville, while 2019 state runner-up Ethan Duca is at Edinboro (Pa) University.
This school year Ryan Elrod graduated as well. Elrod was a three-time state placer whose senior season ended prematurely due to a knee injury.
Blank said the departure of so much talent was not a factor in his decision.
“I know it kind of looks that way,” he said. “But I was planning on sticking around for a while. I’m really proud of the St John kids. Every time I opened up the room, there would be 10-12 kids showing up. My junior high program was really coming along. I know they’re upset, but I told them they can’t stop working now.”
Blank will not stop working either. As he prepares for what will be his next step in coaching, he said his goals will not change.
“We want to get kids and we want to make them better,” he said. “Get them to where they can win, get them down to the state tournament. Get them to where they can wrestle in college, where they can get some money for school.”
Iarocci said the school is close to a decision on Blank's replacement.
