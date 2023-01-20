MADISON — With just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Madison boys basketball coach Nick Gustin told his team that no matter how bad the scoreboard looked, “we could still win the game.”
The Blue Streaks had been down by as many as 23 points to Eastlake North and had no answer for the Rangers 6-foot-6 forward Sean Register, who scored 18 in the first half alone to go along with a slew of rebounds and blocked shots.
Still, Gustin saw a reason for optimism.
“I told them we could still win this basketball game,” he said after watching his team rally for a 56-55 win. “The score wasn’t away from us. Even though it was 23, we just chipped it and chipped it.”
Madison trailed at one point in the third quarter 49-26.
But with 2.5 seconds remaining in the fourth, JP Dragas split a pair of free throws to give the Blue Streaks their first lead of the night.
Register missed a final shot at the buzzer and Madison hung on for a most improbable come-from-behind win in Western Reserve Conference basketball action Friday night at Madison High School.
“We have a mentality other teams don’t have,” Blue Streaks senior Chase Martin said. “We can slip it on and get back in the game. Coach said “We’re not out of the game” and we were never out of it.’”
Madison (9-4) closed the third quarter on a 6-0 run to trim their deficit to 14.
Martin opened the fourth quarter with a hoop, followed by a3-pointer from Seth Negin, while the Rangers turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions.
Momentum was clearly riding with the home team.
“Once we got it down to single digits, we kicked it into gear, we knew we could do it, there was no way we were losing this game” Madison’s Ethan Hopkins said. “We knew JP [Dragas] had us. He always comes through for us, we come through for him.”
Dragas had 13 of his game-best 32 points in the fourth quarter. He was 4 of 5 at the free throw line in the final 20 seconds.
His scoring, though, was just one part of the equation for the comeback. The Madison defense, rebounding and amount of floor burns endured, was the other factor.
“One of the things we do really well and we’ve done it all year in the fourth quarter is we create turnovers and if we can get to the line and get three points the old fashioned way, that really helps us,” Gustin said. “I thought we did a really good job controlling the ball in the fourth quarter, we limited their putbacks.”
A basket by Register gave the Rangers a 54-46 lead with 3:37 remaining.
But Madison answered with three straight hoops by Dragas — the first off a steal by Negin, followed by a baseline drive, then a putback to make it 54-52 with 35 seconds to go.
North’s Dylan McDonald split a pair of free throws to give the Rangers a 55-52 lead, but Dragas was able to initiate contact on a 3-point shot at the other end to get to the line. He canned all three shots to tie the game at 55 with 20 seconds remaining.
After a timeout, the Rangers got the ball inside to Nate Tadeillo, and his shot was off the mark and rebounded by Martin with 3.3 seconds to go.
After another timeout, Dragas was fouled on the inbounds pass to get to the line, where he hit the front end of a one and one to put the Blue Streaks on top.
Register took the Rangers last shot on a a well-thrown baseball pass from Ave Yon Talley, but his turnaround jumper from the left baseline was off the mark as the clock hit zeroes, sending the Madison student section rushing to the floor in celebration.
“It rolled around and fortunately for us, it rolled off the backside,” Gustin said with a smile of the final shot. “It was just a nice job for these guys and a good comeback win. We’ve had some games this year where we’ve gotten down. The growth of the team was what that was all about tonight.”
Madison is scheduled to host Chardon on Tuesday.
