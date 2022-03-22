Every athlete has the goal of winning a championship at the end of the season.
Lauren Bernard’s dream became reality on Sunday.
Bernard, of Madison, and her Ohio State teammates defeated Minnesota-Duluth 3-2 to win the women’s Frozen Four at Penn State University.
It was the school’s first title in women’s hockey.
“It’s that moment you work for all season,” said Bernard, a junior defenseman for the Buckeyes. “There were three seconds left on the clock, and I threw my gloves off.
“All the emotions came in that moment.”
The game against Minnesota-Duluth was a battle, as was a good portion of the season for OSU.
It featured five ties and lead changes.
The Buckeyes used goals by Paetyn Levis in the first period and by Clair DeGeorge and Kenzie Hauswirth in the third for the win.
To even reach the championship game, OSU had quite a tussle with Yale in the semifinals. The Buckeyes won 2-1.
After a scoreless first period, the Buckeyes found themselves down one goal as Yale scored 1:43 into the second period. But, OSU tallied two goals in the second period to take the 2-1 lead and eventually the final margin.
“It’s an opponent we normally don’t see,” Bernard said. “They scored on us, but we never had a doubt. The few games before, we had been down. We went up 2-1 and held them off.”
The Buckeyes were in their first Frozen Four final on the women’s side.
“It was relief once we got there,” Bernard said. “Our team never gives up.”
On Saturday, the Buckeyes skated for about 60 minutes, before chilling out the rest of the day.
“Me and my roommate watched some March Madness and other hockey tournaments,” Bernard said. “Those are always the best moments.”
Once Sunday arrived, OSU was ready to go.
“Our coach [Nadine Muzerall] had her speech ready, and the president of the school [Kristina M. Johnson] said a few words,” Bernard said. “Our coach has some of the best speeches. She speaks from the heart.”
After thwarting Minnesota-Duluth’s final charge in the closing seconds, Bernard sprinted from the bench to the ice.
“It happened so fast, I don’t remember what happened,” Bernard said. “Our president and athletic director [Gene Smith] both talked to us and thanked us.”
Upon returning to Columbus, the team was greeted by media outlets and fans.
“It showed people cared about us,” Bernard said.
OSU won its final 10 games of the season, including victories over No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 1 Minnesota to win the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff, and earned the program’s first No. 1 ranking.
The Buckeyes won a school-record 32 games, including a record 17 on its home ice, led the nation with 175 goals scored, set a program record with 289 points on the season, and led the nation with a 37 percent power play.
Muzerall took over in the 2016-17 season, and OSU has kept moving forward.
“It’s incredible how she has turned the program around,” said Bernard, who tallied four goals and 20 assists for 24 points this season.
The champs are scheduled to be honored at OSU baseball and softball games.
The Columbus Blue Jackets, of the National Hockey League, also reached out before the team reached the Frozen Four.
Now that the offseason has arrived, Bernard said the players have seven days to themselves, then it’s back to work.
“We’ll go through workouts with our strength coach [Chris Friend], and summer is more off the ice,” Bernard said.
Bernard said the Buckeyes will try to defend their title.
“The coaches will get us ready to contend,” she said. “The staff is so great.”
Bernard will also continue her personal development
“I’ll be working on my shots, especially with the facilities we have,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.