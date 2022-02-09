For the second time in three years, both Super Bowl quarterbacks are making their first start on the game’s biggest stage.
For the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford, it feels more like the capper to an underappreciated career. After 12 seasons – and just three playoff appearances – with the Detroit Lions, the 2009 No. 1 overall pick finally got a chance to play for a championship contender, and he’s made the most of it.
For the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, it’s just the beginning. The second-year quarterback displays a preternatural calm and maturity that’s a bit reminiscent of a young Tom Brady. He can become the first quarterback ever to win the Heisman Trophy, claim a national championship, be picked No. 1 overall and win the Super Bowl.
And he’s only 25 years old. It’s Burrow — along with several of his AFC cohorts — who signals a changing of the guard in the NFL.
A year ago, Brady was the toast of the town. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory on their home field, claiming his seventh career championship ring and suggesting his reign might never end.
As the NFL prepares to crown this year’s champion, however, Brady is retired. So is long-time Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Aaron Rodgers – favored to win his second consecutive MVP award – also is nearing the end of his career. and he might already have played his final game for the Green Bay Packers.
Just a year after Brady and Rogers played for the NFC title, the old guard seems to be fading.
Meanwhile, a new generation is rising.
Burrow’s Bengals knocked off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The 26-year-old Mahomes already has firmly established his place among the NFL’s elite with one Super Bowl title, two appearances in the big game and four straight trips to the AFC title tilt.
Burrow joined him this season by leading woebegone Cincinnati – which hadn’t won a playoff game in 31 years prior to last month – to the promised land.
They could soon have company.
Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills’ 25-year-old quarterback, has won back-to-back AFC East championships and has his team looking like a perennial contender.
Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens’ 25-year-old quarterback, already has an MVP award under his belt and is about to cash in on a lucrative new contract.
Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers’ 23-year-old wunderkind, hasn’t made the playoffs yet. But he’s completed 66.2% of his passes for 9,350 yards and 69 touchdowns in his first two professional seasons. With a little more consistency around him, the Chargers also could soon join the championship chase.
And that’s just in the AFC.
On the NFC side of the coin, Kyler Murray is a two-time Pro Bowler at age 24 and led the Arizona Cardinals to the playoffs this year. There might be some acrimony between him and the team – suggested by the quarterback deleting all ties to the franchise on Instagram – but Murray’s talent is undeniable.
And we haven’t even mentioned this year’s rookie class – which included the most highly regarded prospect in years in Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and another cool customer in Alabama’s Mac Jones.
The 23-year-old Jones landed with the New England Patriots and instantly displayed his leadership abilities, making him one to keep a close eye on in years to come.
Lawrence, 22, struggled this season while playing for overmatched head coach Urban Meyer. But he’ll play for a former Super Bowl winner next year in Doug Pederson, and it’s far too early to throw in the towel for the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Both Jones and Lawrence face the added challenge of competing in the quarterback-loaded AFC, but that should allow them to play in plenty of high-profile games every year.
And that’s what this all boils down to for the fans.
Mahomes and Allen competed in a classic duel in the divisional round, and their teams are scheduled to meet again next year in the regular season. Both quarterbacks will also do battle with Burrow’s Bengals, who will face Jackson and the Ravens twice a year in the AFC North.
As this new generation continues to grow and develop, they’ll repeatedly test themselves against one another. It should make for some great viewing experiences.
And it’s a clear sign the NFL is in good hands for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.