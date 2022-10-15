ASHTABULA — Cooperation was a central part of the 34th annual Ironman Bench Press Championships on Saturday at the Ashtabula County YMCA.
"It's family," said John Kelly, who has been coming to the event for 33 years. He said he was unable to compete this year but attended the event and helped in its administration.
Kelly said it has always been a friendly event .
"I love the camaraderie," he said.
Competitors cheered for other lifters and eagerly spotted other lifters when the weight attempts moved into the higher limits.
Lonnie Anderson, of Ashtabula, has run the competition since the beginning. He said there are 30 to 40 sponsors for the event that included 17 competitors from Ashtabula County, Wadsworth, Medina and other outposts on the lifting circuit.
Will Brastajn, 40, of Jefferson said the event was his third competition and he enjoys the dedication needed to succeed.
"It's a discipline. You have to eat right and make sure you practice," he said.
Luke Giddings, 13 and an eighth grader at Pymatuning Valley Middle School, is trying to stay on the same path as his brother, who lifted 300 pounds as a 15-year-old.
Wadworth's Jenna Heckathorn, 28, has been attending the competition for many years but decided to compete instead of watching from the crowd this year. Kelly is her father.
"My dad's been into it. I just figured I'd give it my shot this year," she said.
"It was kind of exciting," Heckathorn said of her successful lift of 105 pounds.
Bob Dye, of Doylestown, said he has been lifting for 45 years and is preparing for a national competition in Florida in three weeks. Dye, 69, said he has been coming to the Ashtabula event for three years.
He said the relaxed atmosphere makes the competition a good place for new competitors to compete for the first time. Dye said he hold a couple of records for age group competition and hopes to lift 330 pounds at the national event.
Anderson said there were five people who helped make the event a success including including three from the Youth Opportunities program that assisted in moving weights during the competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.