NILES — Pymatuning Valley basketball coach Ryan Shontz is going to miss seniors Tyler Britton, Luke Harvey and Jonathan Moschell, and not just for their contributions on the court.
“It’s a little heartbreaking, to be honest with you,” Shontz said after Monday’s 74-65 loss to Beachwood in the Division III district
semifinal game at Niles McKinley High School.
“They are kids I’ve been close to.”
Seven years ago, Shontz was the their fifth-grade math teacher.
“I’ve been around them forever,” he said. “They are great basketball players, but they are way better kids.
“They are the kind of kids I hope [my son] grows up to be someday — hard workers in the classroom, great in the community, great for their parents.”
Britton led the Lakers (20-4) with 28 points in his final varsity game.
“It’s been pretty awesome,” Britton said of Shontz’s best record in his 10 seasons as varsity head coach. “It would have been nice to make it to the district final … but it’s been pretty sweet.
“A lot of things went our way. Not everything is going to go your way and you just have to accept it.”
The Lakers, who won the Northeastern Conference with a 13-1 record, kept the Bison (16-8) close during the opening quarter.
Nathan Lurie hit a 3-pointer for a 17-11 Beachwood lead, but Ryan Croston made a basket and free throw and Britton hit a jump shot for a 20-16 deficit going into the second quarter.
Midway through the second, Lurie made a steal and layup for a 31-22 Beachwood lead.
“He can shoot,” Moschell said of Lurie who led the Bison with 25 points.
Beachwood closed the first half with a 10-7 run for a 41-29 lead.
“They were electric,” Shontz said of the Bison. “And they played a little better D than I expected. I thought we could exploit them a little more, but they were physical.
“And those three kids can get some baskets,” Shontz said, referring to Laurie, Noah Page (22 points) and Josh Jones (21 points). “We’re a little disappointed with how it ends.
“We thought we had at least one more game in us, but the boys worked their butts off to get to this point — best record of my career and it wasn’t because I was doing something different. These boys worked a little but harder than most.”
After both teams scored 15 points in the third quarter, the Lakers quietly surged.
A basket by junior Blake Kznaric followed by two Britton baskets plus a free throw cut the Bison lead to nine points.
Croston’s putback basket made it 67-60 with 1:18 to play. But that’s as close as the Lakers would get.
Britton’s final basket was a 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining.
Last season, the Lakers lost to South Range 59-52 in the sectional tournament. Two years ago, Pymatuning Valley lost to Springfield 63-53 in the district final.
Krznaric scored 17 points while Zane Neczeporenko contributed eight. Next up for Britton and Moschell is baseball practice.
Britton, who pitches, is undecided about college. He prefers basketball and might, depending on the school. He plans to major in business.
‘“I do like pitching a lot, it’s one of my favorite things to do,” Britton said. “But basketball feels more like a team effort and … is more enjoyable to me.”
Moschell will patrol the outfield for the Lakers.
