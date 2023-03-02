By the time Izzy Hanek was a few days past the state swim meet, she was still laughing.
The Jefferson senior was laughing about the way she was crying.
Over the past four years, Hanek, even with all her success, has still learned a thing or two about dealing with the heartache and disappointment that can go along with competing at the highest levels.
Last week, though, Hanek said nothing she’d endured could dry the tears of joy she had standing on the podium as one of the fastest swimmers in the state.
Hanek placed fifth in the 50 freestyle event with a time of 23.7 at the Division II state tournament at the CT Branin Natatorium in Canton.
It was her third trip to the state meet, but her first trip to the podium. She also competed in the 100 backstroke, but did not place.
Still, fulfilling her dream in the 50 freestyle was enough to bring her to tears.
“It was just so surreal, like, I really was crying,” Hanek said laughing at herself and the memory of it. “I was so happy. I’s been my goal for so long, and I finally achieved it.”
Off to Edinboro next fall for academics and to swim, state placing was the crowning moment of her swim career thus far. It's been a career which has been going on for 10 years and has seen her travel across the country for various competitions.
Every ounce of energy she put into it was redeemed by her accomplishment in Canton.
“It literally had been my dream since my freshman year,” Hanek. “It took so long to get there, but it just feels amazing to get there.’
The wait may have been longer than she had planned, but it was still well worth the effort.
“It totally was,” she said. “Every drive to the pool, every minute of practice was totally worth it.”
Hanek was just one of the stories for Ashtabula County swimming at state last week. Hanek broke out and qualified for state three years ago.
She was joined by two county boys swimmer this year — Geneva's Nathan Reigle and Edgewood's Tyler Hill.
Reigle placed eighth in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:44.17.
While Hanek had tear-filled good-byes to those she’d met and competed with over the years, Reigle and Hill are already itching to get back and improve on their performance next year.
Though it was the first state appearance for either of them, neither of the boys said the stage was anything that caused a distraction for them.
“I don’t think it was any different from the district meet,” Reigle said. “I think there was less pressure than from districts because you’ve made it to state. The actual meet and atmosphere was very similar.”
Hill said being back at the pool in Canton brought back great memories of competing with his club team when he was younger.
“It was exciting,” he said. “I made it to state and that was my goal, and I was reminiscing. I was really excited to swim there.”
Reigle was 14th in the 100 freestyle at 48.22.
“I definitely want to try and build and improve on that ,” he said. “Come back stronger next year, I think that’s everyone’s goal.”
Hill was 26th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:01.89.
Though he did not make the podium, Hill was still satisfied with his swim.
“I was very happy,” he said. “I dropped places, I beat some kids and I also dropped my time, so I was very happy.”
And for next year, he’s not holding back about what his goal will be.
“Top 10," he said. "I’m gonna be in the finals."
Regardless of how everyone proceeds from here though, having three swimmers at the state meet and two place in three events was a great day for Ashtabula County.
“It was so exciting,” Geneva coach Julie Mirabell said. “We had a great time with Jefferson and Edgewood. We stuck together and kind of made our own little team and just had a tremendous amount of fun.
"Everyone was cheering for each other and learning from each other and helping each other out. It was exciting with the caliber of swimming and the noise of the crowd, the whole environment was really terrific.”
