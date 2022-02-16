CONNEAUT — Conneaut had three players in double figures to lead the Spartans to a 69-54 win against the St. John Heralds on Wednesday night in nonconference boys basketball action at Garcia Gymnasium.
The Spartans were led by their seniors on senior recognition night as forward Marcus Owens scored 17 points, center Robert Hagstrom had 16 and guard Kiefer Mandagelo added 15.
Junior forward Larry Hamm scored nine points and senior guard Chase Carpenter added eight assists for Conneaut
Junior Matt Miller led St. John with 11 points and freshman Will Anderson scored 10.
Conneaut improved to 3-17 with the win, while St. John dropped to 4-14 with the loss.
The Heralds took an early lead and held an 8-6 advantage until Hamm hit a three-pointer to put the Spartans up 9-8 with 3:45 left in the first quarter. Conneaut took a 15-14 lead into the second quarter.
St. John tied the game at 20-20 with 6:10 left in the second quarter, but the Spartans regained the lead at 22-20 and never again trailed. Conneaut led 39-35 at halftime.
The Spartans used an 11-0 run in the middle of the third quarter to build a 52-38 advantage with 1:00 left in third quarter. The Heralds never got closer than 12 points down for the remainder of the game.
Conneaut shot 29-for-64 (45.3%) from the field and 7-for-18 (38.9%) from the free throw line. St. John shot 17-for-58 (29.3%) from the field and connected on 18 of 27 (66.7%) free throws.
Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka said he was proud of his team to get a win in its final home game.
“I’m glad for our seniors I thought our seniors battled real hard tonight, they’ve had a lot of adversity the last two years and suffered a lot of injuries and some different things have happened, but they kept together,” Tallbacka said. “We had a tough night (Tuesday) night at North East but they came back hard today and I’m proud of them.”
He said the Heralds are a young team that battled hard. and Tallbacka believes St. John will be a force in the future.
St. John coach Curtis Turner said the Heralds struggled with their shooting.
“We couldn’t hit anything, basically that’s what it came down to. We played close but not hitting shots, and in the second half they didn’t fall at all,” Turner said. “We stopped attacking the basket which hurt us too. It’s a lesson learned, we definitely got outworked, congrats to Conneaut. They looked to attack every single time.”
Next up for Conneaut is a game at Girard on Friday, while St. John plays at home vs Edgewood the same night, following the 5:30 p.m. girls contest between the Warriors and Heralds.
