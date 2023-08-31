The scoreboard has been anything but balanced for the first two Friday nights of the football season for Edgewood at Corlew Stadium,.
The Warriors have dominated their first two opponents by a combined score of 113-20 in going 2-0 to start the season.
As Edgewoo gets ready for a Week 3 matchup at Paineville Harvey, coach Olajuwon Cooper said the key in creating those one-sided scoreboards has been having a two-dimensional offense.
“We’ve put in a lot of work in the offseason as far as trying to be a more balanced team as far as being able to run the ball and pass the ball, so I think that’s been the biggest component.” he said. “So far, we’ve been able to run the ball unlike we’ve been able to run it in the past.”
It seems like forever since the Warriors have been able to mount a ground attack. Last year, they finished this season with less than 700 yards.
This season has been a different story, though, as the Warriors have already put up more than 500 rushing yards in the first two weeks and 335 through the air.
Zeke Lucas and Anthony Hunt lead the rushing attack, but Cooper said it’s really been the effort of the entire program to get the ground game where it needs to be.
“It’s been about teaching more than anything else,” Cooper said. “Teaching our expectation, not only our expectation but getting our offensive line and running backs to understand the totality of plays.
“In the past, it’s been a situation where running backs understand what running backs are supposed to do, but they don’t necessarily understand the blocking scheme up front.”
The guys opening the holes have been instrumental in the team’s success.
“I think we’re a lot more cohesive now as far as our line understanding what kind of backs we have here and what kind of holds that need to be created and if blocks are missed, our running backs understand how they can make guys miss,” Cooper said. “Collectively, as a whole, we just have a lot more cohesiveness between our line and our backs.”
In addition, quarterback Tony Hall has thrown for 335 yards with six TDs.
Fixing the run game takes care of what was a bad problem for Edgewood.
Harvey, the Warriors opponent on Friday, presents what Cooper said will be a good problem to deal with.
The Red Raiders are 0-2, but have played a pair of quality opponents, Rocky River and Perry.
“They have a lot of athletes,” Cooper said. “They have a running back that I think has five Division I offers, they have a quarterback that is pretty accurate and an all-state player as a safety.
“They pose a lot of challenges for us, but more importantly on our path to be great, we expect to get everybody’s best shot. They pose a great challenge and I think we’re ready for it.”
The running back is Shahn Alston, who is only a sophomore but has already drawn the eyes of college recruiters from the Mid American Conference and West Virginia.
A year ago, as a freshman, he rushed for 692 yards and found the end zone 16 times.
Davon Badley was an all-state selection last season, and is expected line up all over the field.
He was the Red Raiders leading tackler with 95, including 15 behind the line of scrimmage, last season.
Badley also recorded seven sacks and had four interceptions.
It will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2020 when Edgewood won 37-14.
Cooper believes this is the kind of challenge that if the team can rise up to, could give them a huge boost for the season.
“I believe you want to have as many benchmark games as you can,” he said. “So, for us, this is a benchmark game. This is a team that has a bunch of good athletes, they have some big physical guys up front and they’re going to pose some challenges.
“So, for us, it’s very important that we put our best foot forward and we’re going to their house. There’s a lot of good problems this week, but I’m confident that we’ll meet the standards because
our standard doesn’t change week in and week out.
“We just want to go out and be the best version of ourselves we can be. Harvey will pose some good challenges and good problems. We’re going to go out and try to solve those problems and when the clock hits four zeroes, we want to try and make sure we’re on top.”
