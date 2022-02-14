SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Badger used a balanced attack to defeat St. John, 53-32, on Monday evening during a girls basketball game at St. John.
St. John girls basketball coach Nick Iarocci said the team has only one senior and is looking forward to continue to develop as a team.
“We play the game the right way,” Iarocci said.
Iarocci said his team plays hard every game. He said no one just can’t control whether the ball goes in but players can control their attitude.
Iarocci said the team’s mantra is “trust the process”. He said his young team will improve by next year if they continue to play with intensity and learn from their mistakes.
He said the Heralds need to play the same way all the time.
“Embrace the moment. Don’t let the other team play harder than you,” Iarocci said.
A 30-15 second half surge sealed the Heralds’ fate as Katie Grexa led the Braves (12-9) with 15 points, followed closely by Addison Thompson with 13 points.
Iarocci said he thought the girls played well and Badger is a good team.
“We’ve been struggling a little bit,” he said.
Alyssa Cevera led the Heralds with 17 points and Rylee Schor scored eight points for St. John in the losing effort.
Badger girls head coach LaVell Turnage said his team had a slow start.
“We were sluggish,” Turnage said.
The score was 23-17 at halftime and a little motivation helped change the tone.
“I had to yell at them a little bit. It was an ugly win,” Turnage said.
The Braves will go into a Division IV sectional final on Saturday against the winner of Lowellville and Mathews.
“We have to come ready and prepared,” he said. “We have the roll players that we could do something special.”
The Heralds (4-13) open Division IV sectional tournament action on Wednesday at Cardinal and play Edgewood at home on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
