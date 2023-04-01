JEFFERSON — The opportunity to “run it back” was too big of a temptation to ignore for dozens of county basketball players who participated in the Joe Pete Alumni basketball tournament on Friday evening.
The game was held at Jefferson in the junior and senior high school gymnasiums, allowing 16 teams to participate and connect to past glory days.
While there were a few injuries, and likely a lot of sore bodies this morning, alumni of county high schools seemed to put their best foot forward and competed hard.
The competition was divided into two divisions with players ages 18 to 29 in the high school gym and the 30 and above teams competing in the junior high school gymnasium.
Andy Juhola, one of the organizers of the tournament, said seven county high schools were represented in the tournament. Edgewood fielded two teams in the younger division and a “rec league” squad was added to the older division to round the competition out to eight teams in each category.
Juhola said the event raised $7,000 last year, and they are hoping to beat that mark this year. He said all proceeds will go to the Joe “Pigskin” Pete Scholarship Fund for area students heading to college.
All of the money raised from gate receipts, donations and team entry fees will go to the scholarship fund. Juhola said the event doesn’t have any expenses except an honorarium paid to the nine officials.
“We really want to thank Jefferson High School,” he said. Juhola thanked the YMCA which also helped sponsor the event as well.
The athletes may be sore, but will be emotionally richer thanks to the experience, if the smiles and hugs around the gyms were indicative of their positive connection.
Curits Turner, the Saint John boys basketball head coach, and John Bowler, who leads the Edgewood boys squad, watched the older group compete from the doorway and greeted player after former player.
“I love it,” Turner said of the tournament while hoping nobody got injured.
Bowler added, “It is family. It’s like seeing family play basketball.”
He said he was alerted of the tournament by his former players.
“I forgot and a bunch of my players texted me,” Bowler said.
Bowler also connected with an even earlier group of Saint John players he coached back in the 1990s. Dave Golen and Jim Chiacchiero graduated in 1991 and still love to get together to play basketball.
“We played as kids and we play now,” Golen said before the start of one game.
Geneva High School graduate Pietro Demichele interacted with Turner regarding his readiness for the game.
DeMichele said he could go “in spots, but not 24-7,” explaining his fitness level.
The tournament was not held for a number of years, but brought back in 2022.
“The family contacted us and wanted to revive the tournament. Joe did so much for the youth. He always made a point to talk to the kids. This is a great way to honor Joe,” Juhola said prior to the tournament.
Alumni basketball players from Ashtabula County high schools have the unique opportunity of competing three different times this year, including the Joe Pete Alumni Tournament, the West Side Shoot Out and a tournament in September organized by Lakeside graduate Emilio Parks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.