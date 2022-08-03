Staff Report
The B2 Bulls 22U baseball team have advanced to the bracket around of the All American Amateur Baseball Association tournament.
B2 looked for its third straight win in pool play on Wednesday in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. They went against the Brooklyn Cougars, which also entered the game at 2-0.
In the end, the Bulls came through with a 12-11 win and captured the No. 1 seed in the pool.
They will go against Johnstown Paul Carpenter, Altoona Cumming Motors, or New York Rockland Pirates, depending on the outcomes of late Wednesday games, today.
Trailing 11-7 after five innings, B2 scored three runs in the sixth inning and two with two outs in the ninth.
The Bulls jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, only to have Brooklyn Cougars counter with two runs in the bottom of the frame.
The Cougars added four more runs in the second.
Down 6-2 heading to the fourth inning. B2 tallied four runs to tie the game at 6-6.
But Brooklyn scored three in the bottom
of the fourth to go
up 9-6.
The seesaw game continued as the Bulls scored one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
The Cougars scored two in their half of the fifth to take an 11-10 lead heading to the ninth.
In the ninth, the Bulls first two batters flied out.
Then, B2 went to work.
Noah Brazytis (Ohio Wesleyan) singled. Dylan Gamber (Gannon University) followed witha long single to right center to plate Brazytis all the way from first.
With the game tied at 11, Mike Persichetti (John Carroll) singled, and Joey Trivisonno (Mercyhurst University) smacked a double to score Gamber for the go-ahead run.
Preston Mauz (Titusville, Florida and Notre Dame College), in his sixth inning on the mound, set the Cougars down in order for the win.
“The guys played with a lot of heart today,” B2 coach Jim Savel Sr. said. “Never gave up, battled one pitch at a time.
“Their was certainly a lot of excitement in the air. We feel really good going into bracket play. Waiting to see who, where and what time we play [tomorrow].”
Ozzie Campbell, a Lakeside graduate
and Baldwin Wallace player, led the Bulls with three hits which included two triples and one double.
All nine starters garnered as least one RBI in the game.
The Bulls team is comprised of players from multiple Ohio counties, including Ashtabula, and one from Florida.
