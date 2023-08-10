NORTH KINGSVILLE — With a new school year and a new golf season underway, it only makes sense that Avery Vencill has earned a new nickname from her coach.
“I call her ‘Vanilla Ice because she is so even keeled all the time,’” Edgewood girls golf coach Christina Fischer said. “Nothing really ever phases her.”
Vencill, new nickname and all, fired a 41 on the back nine at Village Green Golf Course during Thursday’s Karl Pearson Invitational.
She earned medalist honors with Perry’s Emily Capitosti at the Village Green Golf Course.
Vencille also helped Edgewood to a team win with a score of 183, which was six shots better than the Pirates.
Though she finished the season strong a year ago, playing with the No. 1’s ones is not something Vencill has done until now.
“I took a couple of ruffles when it started to rain [just after the start of the event], but I came back,” Vencill said. “I birdied hole No. 16, and then she and I [Capitosti] played even the rest of the way.”
For Fischer, it was pretty much expected from Vencill.
“In this game, having a great mental aspect and being able to take one shot at a time, one hold at a time is so key,” Fischer said. “If you don’t have that and you have a little bit of adversity, it could ruin your whole round.”
An example of what the coach explained was on the par 5, No. 13 hole in which Vencill carded an 8.
“She could have fallen apart after that but she didn’t,” Fischer said.
Not only did Vencill play well, so did the entire Edgewood team. Annie Johnston had a 45, Zoe Naus notched a 46 and McKenna Vencill checked in with a 51.
After three-time Ashtabula County
Girls Golf Player of the Year, Kaci Kanicki graduated, Thursday’s showing demonstrated the depth the Warriors will be sending out this fall.
“We’re extremely fortunate,” Fischer said. “I loved Kaci as a person and I loved her family. But, she was a great example of just what it takes and I think the younger kids that came after that kind of emulated that. They know what it takes to get it done. We had success last year and I think having that success gives us a lot of confidence coming into this season.”
After Edgewood and Perry were: PV with 210, Geneva 220 and Lakeside 268. Other county schools top performers included: Emily Blanford with a 48 for Pymatuning Valley; Lexi Shuttleworth at 52 for Geneva and Brooke DiBell a 63 for Lakeside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.