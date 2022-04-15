AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — A community wide celebration honored the Ukraine, America, the start of the baseball season and a beloved coach and mentor on Friday afternoon.
Shawn Shannon, an Austinburg Township businessman, has led an opening day of the baseball season celebration for 15 years but widened the event to honor longtime Geneva teacher and coach Arnie Bradshaw this year.
Bradshaw died last weekend.
More than 100 people attended the event that included the singing of the National Anthem by the Geneva Image, a recitation of the Lord’s Prayer and “first pitches” thrown out by numerous area leaders.
Many of Bradshaw’s students shared memories of the man who started the Geneva tennis program from scratch in 1966 and turned it into a dynasty.
“You could go over to Mr. Bradshaw’s house and talk tennis strategy, math strategy or girl strategy,” said Geneva High School baseball coach Roger Wilt.
Wilt went to the Ohio state tennis championships 1989, and said Bradshaw had a huge impact on his life, and anyone he made contact with over the years.
Scott Torok, Geneva High School boys and girls tennis coach, has been fielding calls from all over the United States regarding Bradshaw’s recent death, Shannon said.
Torok said Bradshaw had a record of 485-45 creating a base for the program that continues to be successful.
“I am here because of him,” Torok said.
As successful as Bradshaw was on the tennis court, Torok said he was even more successful off the court.
“It is about we he did outside in the community,” he said.
Members of the Geneva tennis, baseball and softball teams attended the event and a variety of games were offered for children after the opening festivities.
Shannon said he played tennis for Bradshaw and always remembered his willingness to brighten the days of students, teachers and other community members. He said he remembers him collecting tickets at sporting events and always having a kind word for those around him.
Bradshaw’s wife, Kathy, and son Ben, attended the event as well.
Shannon also expressed excitement about the Cleveland Guardians opener, which took place on Friday night, but was less excited about the name change.
