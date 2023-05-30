HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ron Weaver still remembers Amy Flaum Nowlin as a seventh grader that had trouble getting her locker open at Pymatuning Valley Junior High.
“Every seventh graders nightmare,” he joked.
Not many years after that, though, Weaver witnessed Flaum Nowlin become a three-time state placer in track and field. On Sunday evening, he watched her — and others — get inducted into the Ashtabula County Track and Field Hall of Fame during the foundation’s ceremony and banquet at Spire Academy.
Memories like the ones Weaver has of Flaum Nowlin is what makes the event most special.
“I get to see people in an atmosphere like this,” he said. “I watched them in their uniforms and sweat pants, now some of them I don’t even recognize because they’re all dressed up. And I enjoyed seeing them do track, but now I get to hear about what they have done and I didn’t know about.”
It was the first Hall of Fame banquet in three years as the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic prevented the committee from having a large get together.
Sunday night, however, was a celebration that was overdue.
“It’s nice not to see anyone wearing a mask,” Weaver said.
Flaum Nowlin was one of 10 inductees from the 2020 class that were honored.
There were five more from the 2023 class.
Though only a few of the inductees could be there, there were many great memories shared of what they did not only in track but also their impact outside of athletics.
For the ‘23 class, the accomplishments outside of high school athletics echoed what Weaver talked about.
Numerous inductees could not be in attendance as they had already received their plaques and had schedule conflicts.
Geneva graduate Deidra Marrison was returning to South Dakota after competing in the NCAA West Preliminary, and Jefferson graduate JJ Henson was undergoing further training with the U.S. Army Rangers.
Among those present were Geneva graduate Brittany Aveni, who ran in the NCAA championships for Duke University, and Edgewood graduate Darian Gustafson.
“This group is unbelievable,” Weaver said. “When you look at what Brittany did and is going to do. JJ is right now probably digging through a swamp to be a Ranger. Then the Marrison girl goes out west [South Dakota]. It’s just great.”
Aside from Flaum Nowlin, the 2020 class included; Bessie Noble (Ashtabula High School), Anthony Adame and Matthew Fitchet (Edgewood), Richard Gleason and Ryan Prescott (Conneaut), Patrick Artman and Edward Wojciak (Grand Valley), Matthew Jones (Lakeside) and coach William Phillips (Jefferson).
In addition to the Hall of Fame classes, the Ashtabula Distance Runners awarded three scholarships.
The six athletes who are slated to compete in the state track and field tournament this weekend in Columbus were also recognized.
Those who were awarded the scholarships included: Nate Boiarski (GV), Mason Summers (PV) and Rachel Brecht (Conneaut).
The six Ashtabula County athletes headed to state are: GV’s Robert Rogers in the long jump and high jump and Dylan Hivick, pole vault in Division III; Geneva’s Alyssa Palmisano, shot put and Edgewood’s Sarah Coxon and Taylor Visnosky, shot put, all D-II and Geneva’s Connor Boland, 100, 200 and 400, DI.
A crowd of about 150 people enjoyed the dinner and the induction ceremony which former Lakeside coach Warren Dillaway served as master of ceremonies.
Weaver said he looks forward now to not waiting another three years to go by before they honor another group.
“We’ll meet this fall and we’ll break in some names,” he said. “We’ll look at who went to state and what they did, then we’ll go back five years, and we’ll vote and decide how many we want to take.”
