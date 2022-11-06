It seemed for a while like Dusty Baker's story had already been written.
With 22 seasons as a big league manager under his belt with four different teams, Baker had amassed 1,863 wins and a .532 winning percentage, making him one of the winningest managers in Major League Baseball history. He already had a strong case for induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame, but for many his legacy was ultimately one of failure.
Baker was the guy whose clubs couldn't close the deal. Baker was the guy who rode his pitchers into the ground. Baker was the guy who preferred washed up veterans to exciting young players and who could deliver consistency, but not excellence.
Then the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal broke in 2020, and suddenly a consistent, steady hand was exactly what the battered franchise needed. At his introductory press conference Baker signaled his intent to help the Astros turn the page, and since then both he and his new club have authored a stunning new chapter, one that culminated Saturday with a World Series championship.
Now, three years later and sitting at that same Minute Maid Park podium, a champagne-soaked Baker reflected on the adversity he's overcome to reach this point.
"This has kind of been the story of my life where people tell me what you can't do," Baker said. "You don't like this or you don't like young players, you can't handle pitchers, you can't, and I'm like, well, damn, what did I do? You know what I mean?
"After awhile I quit listening to folks telling me what I can't do. All that does is motivate me more to do it because I know there's a bunch of people in this country that are told the same thing, and it's broken a lot of people," Baker said. "But my faith in God and my mom and dad always talking to me made me persevere even more."
Baker didn't need a World Series title to validate his career, but his improbable fifth act in Houston has forever altered the narratives that long dominated his journey. Now, despite whatever expectations people may have had at first, Baker has proven himself the right man for the right team at the right time, and after 25 years his hard work and patience has finally paid off.
"I tried not to dwell on it, but tried to have faith and perseverance and knowing that with the right team and the right personnel and right everything that this is going to happen," Baker said of the prospect of winning his first title as manager. "Had this happened years ago, I might not even be here. So maybe it wasn't supposed to happen so that I could hopefully influence a few young men's lives and their families and a number of people in the country through showing what perseverance and character can do for you in the long run."
Perhaps it's fitting that his breakthrough came in a Game 6, which had long served as the insurmountable hurdle his best clubs couldn't clear.
Twenty years ago his San Francisco Giants were five outs away from a title in the 2002 World Series, only for the Anaheim Angels to rally and eventually win the championship. Then the following year Baker had the Chicago Cubs on the doorstep of their first World Series appearance since 1945 before the club collapsed following the Steve Bartman incident.
Even last year, Baker had to watch as the Atlanta Braves, his former team as a player, celebrated the 2021 title on the Astros' home field in Houston. But this time the Astros wouldn't be denied, with Yordan Alvarez delivering the go-ahead three-run home run as Houston broke through for the 4-1 Game 6 win.
Even with one of the best bullpens in modern MLB history, Baker confessed he was still anxiously counting the outs as the game wound down.
"I was thinking, you know, please [Ryan Pressly], no drama in the ninth," Baker joked.
For all of his success over the last three years, Baker's immediate future remains uncertain. He is now 73 years old and is not under contract for next season, and though he has nothing left to prove and could easily ride off into the sunset as a champion, he suggested this weekend he'd like to chase a second title.
But no matter what comes next, it's safe to say that Baker's legacy as one of baseball’s great managers is secure.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.