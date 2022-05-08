When Don Gill finishes running a race, nearly everyone within earshot usually stops what they are doing to cheer him on to the finish.
“I don’t think words can really describe it,” Gill said. “I know that they’re sincere and I appreciate it and it makes it all worthwhile. It really does affect me.”
Gill, who recently turned 90, is a slender, athletic and agile man who now stands at about 5-feet-4 inches with neatly groomed gray hair.
People often tell Gill they hope that they can still run and be as active as he is when they reach his age. He offered advice for people looking to continue a running career late in life.
“A lot of people come up to me and say ‘Boy, I hope I can run when I’m your age’ and I say, ‘Well you can, you just don’t stop, it’s not easy sometimes you just have to get your foot out the door,’” Gill said. “There are many days I don’t feel like running.”
When lacing up his running shoes, he tries to do 3.3 miles — sometimes 4 or 5 — unless he's entered in a race, which now is typically a 5K (3.1 miles).
“I do it because I can, people may think I’m crazy,” Gill said.
He averages about 20 to 25 miles per week and runs with a group of buddies who live close to him in the Ashtabula Harbor area. Gill's running friends help keep him accountable and he looks forward to his morning conversations with them.
Gill said he makes sure to complete a good floor stretching routine in the morning and includes work with some light hand weights before he heads out to run.
Gill's diet isn’t perfect, but he tries to avoid eating greasy food, acknowledging that he “loves” bacon.
Before he starts a typical run, Gill usually drinks a small glass of orange juice to increase his blood sugar. On race days, he’ll eat a toasted pastry and a glass of hot chocolate to supply him with extra energy.
After running, Gill makes sure each day to jot down in his running log how far he ran, his weight before and after running, along with other notes of how everything went and the weather conditions.
At the end of a 5K race on April 30 at the Greenway Trail in Austinburg Township, there was a little something special for him to include in his running log.
Those in attendance surprised Gill by singing “Happy Birthday” and enjoyed a post-race birthday cake in celebration of Gill’s 90th birthday. He also was presented a plaque from Stasny Road Racing in recognition of his 90 years.
Ashtabula resident Dean McQuaide said it was a lot of fun to take part in the surprise for Gill, who didn’t know it was coming.
“They asked him if he had anything to say, and he said, ‘I’m a man of few words’ and he proceeded to speak for 15 minutes,” McQuaide said.
Gill, who lives in Florida during the winter months, said perhaps he should have seen the surprise coming even though it happened several weeks after his March 10 birthday.
“I shouldn’t have been surprised because they did it for me on my 70th and 80th birthday,” Gill said.
Running and being active have been a part of Gill’s life ever since he was a boy. He established a good work ethic growing up on a farm in Pennsylvania .
Gill played football at Hickory High School and was considered the fastest player on the team.
Because his school only had football, basketball, and baseball teams, Gill didn’t run competitively in high school.
After graduation, Gill attended Grove City College where he played some soccer and that led him to discover he had the endurance to be a successful distance runner.
Gill eventually transferred to Slippery Rock University to pursue a different academic major. He ran track and cross country for the college.
“I wanted to try out for the 100-yard dash, but guess what they made me?” Gill said. “A miler and 2-miler because that was the most distance. I was the fastest 2-miler on our team and I ran the 1 mile just to place because we had a faster guy in the mile.”
After college, Gill was hired to teach at Commodore Perry High School, a brand-new school that had just been built in Pennsylvania. He coached baseball in the fall and started up a track program in the spring.
Gill moved to Ashtabula County and was a health and physical education teacher for Buckeye Schools for 25 years before retiring in 1986. While at Buckeye, Gill helped start the wrestling and cross-country programs.
After retirement, Gill taught fitness at the Kent State University Ashtabula Campus for five years.
Gill has stayed relatively injury-free when it comes to running and said he’s been blessed to have good knees.
He endured a major health scare in September 2018, at the age of 86, while running a 5K race in Geneva that started next to University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.
Gill recalls starting the race just like any other, but then about a half-mile into the event, he suffered a cardiac arrest. The next thing he remembers was waking up in a hospital room.
“It was my 13th race of the year,” Gill said. “I was catching this lady pushing her little one and the next thing I know, it was lights out.”
Fortunately, an ambulance was trailing the race and emergency workers sprang into action and got his heart beating again.
Gill recovered within a relatively short amount of time and by mid-December, he received clearance to resume running.
He said an important part of continuing to run is to practice and stay focused.
Gill added a person might have to do things they don’t always like such as running in the rain.
“That’s where you have to make yourself,” he said. “It’s self-discipline and that’s the key when it comes to running.”
He has run countless 5Ks, but considered himself better at races of 10K or longer when he was younger.
Gill completed 14 marathons in his career, including the Boston Marathon and Columbus Marathon six times each. His fastest time in the marathon was 3 hours, 18 minutes at the Columbus Marathon.
His influence in the athletic and running community now stretches through generations and hasn’t gone unnoticed.
The Ashtabula Distance Runners Club made Gill its first lifetime club member in 2019 and presented him with a plaque denoting what he’s meant to the club and the local running community.
McQuaide, 74, who became the ADR Club’s second lifetime club member in 2021, had Gill as a physical education teacher at Braden Middle School. He was the person who introduced him to running as a sport.
“That’s where I first started running," McQuaide said. "One of his classes was running and he introduced us to wrestling and he set up a gymnastics class after school that performed at halftime at basketball games,”
McQuaide now runs with Gill about three times a week, and said his running partner is a real asset who is willing to lend his expertise to anyone.
“He has so many fingers in so many areas. He was a coach, he’s in the running club and he always sees people and he talks to them while he’s there [at running events],” McQuaide said. “He encourages all kinds of people to keep going and get better.”
