STATE COLLEGE — Juice Scruggs played in a lot of football games by the time he and his teammates arrived in Wisconsin early last September for the season opener. A new feeling overtook him, however, as this one marked his first as Nittany Lion starter.
It also happened to come against the nation’s 12th-ranked team at the time.
“If you don’t get butterflies when you’re playing football, I feel like you shouldn’t be playing,” Scruggs said of his first collegiate start. “I definitely had butterflies, but after the first play, that first hit, you’re like, ‘Alright. It’s football. Cancel out the noise and just play football.’ It was a good first start.”
The road contest at Wisconsin set a foundation for Scruggs’ confidence as a starter. His grasp of the role strengthened the following week when Penn State hosted Ball State. By Week 3, it all began to gel.
“Against Auburn, that’s really when the confidence in myself came out, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I feel like I belong here,’” Scruggs said.
In 2021, Scruggs, who was born and spent part of his youth in Ashtabula, logged playing time at right guard and at center after a mid-November injury to Mike Miranda shifted him over on the line.
“Mike Miranda went down, and I needed to step in and take over at center,” Scruggs said. “Coach asked me to do it and I did it. In practice he rotates us a lot to get us prepared for moments like that, so that helped, too.”
Scruggs ended the year as the Nittany Lions’ starting center for the Outback Bowl, and he’s the presumed favorite to retain the role for his fifth-year senior season in 2022.
Where he plays on the offensive line next year is immaterial, Scruggs said, as long as he’s contributing to the greater good of the offense.
“Wherever the team needs me, that’s where I’ll play,” he said.
As Scruggs progressed during the season, two people instrumental to his career took notice.
Former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez shares a special bond with Scruggs. Gonzalez said teammates would jokingly tease him and Scruggs, saying the pair were related because they bore a resemblance. Gonzalez began calling Scruggs his “little bro.”
Gonzalez graduated following the 2019 season but still keeps a close watch on the program.
“I was up at Penn State a couple of weeks ago to visit and [offensive line] Coach [Phil] Trautwein was just raving about [Juice] and said he’s one of his favorite players and he loves his story,” Gonzalez said. “Just to see him grow up so much, I’m really proud of him. Just to see his maturity, and how he handles himself, and the way he’s played really well.”
In 2019, Scruggs was injured in a car accident in which he fractured an L3 vertebra.
After a rigorous rehabilitation program — and an extended hospital stay — he returned to the football field on Nov. 7, 2020.
“I’m very happy for him,” Gonzalez said. “I’m proud of all the hard work he’s put in. From where he’s come, and all the things he had to go through with the car accident and things like that, just for him to fight back from that, kudos to him. I’m very proud of him.”
Scruggs’ development hasn’t only resonated with his former Penn State teammate. Scruggs starred at Erie’s Cathedral Preparatory School, where he played for Michael Mischler, who’s served as Cathedral Prep’s head coach for two decades.
Mischler first met Scruggs more than 10 years ago when Scruggs played in a youth football league owned by Mischler.
“I just can’t believe what he looks like without the pads on,” Mischler said. “He’s just a rocked up, huge specimen of a human being. He’s incredibly athletic and fast. He did things in high school that you would think receivers would do, but not a big offensive tackle or defensive lineman.”
Mischler promoted Scruggs to Cathedral Prep’s varsity team during Scruggs’ sophomore season.
The Ramblers went 14-0 and won the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 4A state title during Scruggs’ junior and senior seasons.
“For him to get on the field and start is something I totally expected him to do,” Mischler said. “I haven’t had too many guys be able to take that to the next level after college, but I think he’s got a real shot at it if he keeps doing what they’re teaching him and keeps working hard in the weight room like he is, and keeps the attitude he’s always had. He’s a very positive, high-character kid.”
Three months after his first collegiate start, Scruggs earned accolades as an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by Big Ten coaches and media members from the conference.
Just over a week later, he received
Penn State’s Dick
Maginnis Memorial Award, which is
given to the team’s outstanding offensive lineman.
Scruggs said the personal accolades were appreciated and served as confirmation of the hard work he’s put in to this point, but more importantly, they’re reminders that there’s still more to be done.
“It definitely meant a lot,” Scruggs said. “It felt good for the heart, but it just showed me that I need to work harder, too, though. I can’t be satisfied.”
