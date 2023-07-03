ASHTABULA — Little League state tournaments are beginning soon with area teams earning trips to compete at events throughout the state and one right here in town.
The Ashtabula Major Girls softball team will be headed to Rock Hill on Saturday to represent District 1 at the state competition. The Ashtabula team beat the Geneva squad twice in several days to earn the trip.
Many of the girls hugged their competitors after receiving their district championship honors.
Frank Cole, District 1 administrator, said the 50-70 boys state baseball tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on July 8 at Cederquist Park. He said the donation of a new fence allowed the tournament to be held in Ashtabula.
The new fence, installed this past week by Thomas Fence Company, means the EAC Field can now be used for a variety of different levels of competition.
Kevin Grippi, an Ashtabula Little League board member and grant writer, said the fence was financed by the Robert S. Morrison Foundation and the Cleveland Guardians Foundation.
“The field has gone from a fallow, overgrown, unused eyesore to what will be our most multifaceted ball field and a source of joy for decades to come,” Grippi said.
Cole said the fence company shifted its priorities to get the fence installed for the upcoming state tournament.
A combined team of Jefferson, Kingsville and Pymatuning Valley are scheduled to play at noon on Saturday at Cederquist Park.
A combined squad of Jefferson, Geneva and Grand Valley players is slated to compete in the Ohio Senior Baseball state tournament on July 8 in Rock Hill, Cole said.
The Major Boys baseball District 1 tournament is scheduled to continue this week with a large group of teams competing for a trip to Englewood for the state tournament to start July 15.
