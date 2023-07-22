ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Little League 8-10 girls softball team is headed to Rock Hill for the state tournament after earning second place in the District 1 tournament, said District 1 administrator Frank Cole.
Dustin Hamilton coaches the 8-10 girls softball team. The squad drove to Rock Hill on Friday and prepared for the start of the tournament.
Ashtabula is scheduled to play Big Walnut at 2 p.m. today.
Little League administrators around the state have been debating allowing two teams to go to the state tournament in every division that does not have teams move on to regionals, Cole said.
He said the Ashtabula team got second place at the District 1 tournament, out of four teams, so will participate in the state tournament with champion Tallmadge. Cole said there are seven teams slated to play this weekend at Rock Hill.
Tallmadge defeated Ashtabula in the district championship game.
There has been reduced competition in many of the divisions of Little League so competition at the district level has dropped in some divisions. He said the idea is to get more competition for the younger players.
The the teams affected are 8-10 boys and girls and 9-11 boys and girls, Cole said.
Hamilton said there are 13 girls on the Ashtabula team.
“They are really excited,” he said. “They can’t wait.”
Hamilton said there is great representation of family members attending the tournament this weekend.
He said the team’s strength is defense, with good pitching but need to work on hitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.