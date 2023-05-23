Staff Report
Jarrod Bunch, an Ashtabula High School graduate,
will host a USA Football FUNdamentals clinic for ages 7-13 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on June 24 at Spire Academy.
Walk-up registration is from 7:30-8:45 a.m. on June 24. Pre-registration at the Ashtabula Public Library is from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Geneva Public Library from 2:30-4 p.m. on Tuesday. The fun and
free event is designed to introduce children to football by teach basic skills in an exciting and energetic environment and
is supported through a grant from the NFL Foundation.
FUNdamentals incorporates a series of drills to teach passing, catching and running skills in a non-contact setting. All skills and drills are selected based on USA Fooball’s Player Progression Development Model, ensuring children are learning in an age-appropriate manner, based on their cognitive and physical maturity.
The fact that Jarrod not only played in the Big Ten and in the NFL but is willing to come back home year-after-year to coach and mentor young athletes says a lot about his character,” said David Moody, the local Ohio contact for the camp. “He firmly believes in giving back. Kids have an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game from a professional who grew up in the same community they reside in. That’s pretty cool.
“This year, we have brought onboard the head coach of Lake Erie College, D.J. Boldin. Coach Boldin played in the NFL [Detroit Lions] and the CFL [Toronto Argonauts]. He also served as an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh. We have an outstanding lineup of coaches ... we just need the support of the parents and kids.”
USA Football is the sport’s national governing body and
is a member of the U.S. Olympic
Committee.
Bunch, who has been conducting the local camp since 2015, is a former New York Giants and Los Angeles Raiders running back.
For more information on USA Football, go to www.NFLFoundation.org
