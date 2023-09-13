Staff Report
Ashtabula County tennis teams will convene at Saint John School Saturday for the annual Ashtabula County Girls Tennis Invitational.
Matches are slated to start at 8 a.m.
The pool play will be ad scoring eight-game pro sets and seven-point tiebreaker at eight all.
Finals and third place will be two out of three sets with a 10-point tiebreaker for the third set.
Points awarded for each flight for the team standings include: six points for first place, five for second, four for third, three for fourth, two for fifth and one for sixth. Individual medals will be presented to first, second and third place in each flight.
Saint John is the defending champion. Last season, the Heralds scored 29 points in winning their fourth county title in the last six years.
Geneva finished in second place.
“One of our team goals every year is to do well in the county tournament,” Eagles coach Scott Torok said. “This year we come in as an underdog to Saint John, but we believe we are playing our best tennis right now. Geneva will be ready.”
Lakeside, Edgewood, Jefferson and Conneaut are also scheduled to compete.
“I’m very excited for this weekend, and my girls are as well” Dragons coach Spencer Selman said. “We’re hoping to finish in the top three and gain some hardware over the weekend.”
Warriors coach Renee Mattson said, “For most of the team, this will be their first time competing in any sort of tournament. They are really excited and looking forward to the experience.”
