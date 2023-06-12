Right after the boys tennis season finished, the summer session was getting going.
The Ashtabula County Tennis Ladder has been in existance since 2012.
Players from the area and beyond, which includes those who are in college, currently in high school and who are interested in playing high school eventually, take to the court on Sundays, Wednesdays and Saturdays for competitive matches and to hone their skills, at Saint John School.
The response thus far has been quite impressive.
“We’ve played over 220 matches in just 11/2 weeks so it’s been busy,” said Saint John coach and ladder founder Todd Nassief. “We also had to figure out how to add more players each night because of the demand.”
Nassief said the ladder can accomodate 32 singles on Saturdays, 36 doubles players on Wednesdays and 30 players on Sunday team night.
“If we had six more courts, we could fill them up without a problem,” Nassief said. “We have maxed out each event, the demand is high to say the least.”
What’s the allure of the ladder?
“It is a huge benefit,” Lakeside graduate Ryan McClure said. “It gives me an opportunity to play competitive tennis against all differnt types of players.”
McClure just concluded his junior season at Mount Union, earning his second straight All-Ohio Athletic Conference honor. He was a second-team All-OAC choice.
He was the No. 1 singles and doubles player this year for Mount Union.
“We have multiple players that play in college and a few that are going to be playing college next year,” McClure said. “It definitely allows for some really good competition.”
Saint John graduate Julianne Shelon, a two-time Ashtabula County Player of the Year, is also participating in the ladder. She just finished her second season at Ohio Northern, and earned honorable mention All-OAC accolades.
Sheldon closed 2023 at 19-10 overall, including 3-4 in singles and 16-6 in doubles. She tied for the team lead in doubles victories and played primarily at No. 6 singles and No. 2 doubles.
In two seasons at ONU, Sheldon is 38-16 overall, including 14-9 in singles and 24-7 in doubles.
“The ladder helps my game because a variety of different levels and age groups play so it so I’m getting the experience to play against all of them,” she said.
Participants can play singles and/or doubles matches.
Players such as Jefferson graduate Colin Priestap, who coached the Conneaut boys team this spring, are also participating.
“I play in the summer ladder because it’s an excellent opportunity to improve my tennis skills, compete against good players in Ashtabula County and see where I rank amongst them, in addition to meeting some great people,” Priestap said.
As of Monday, Priestap has the most network points on the men’s side with 1,470. McClure with 1,220; Jacob Timonere (Saint John graduate) 1,180; Noah Vencill (Edgewood) 940 and Kenton Zheng (Saint John), 910, round out the top five for men’s network points.
For the women, Jacqueline Patterson (Geneva) leads the way with 1,190 points. Audrey Austin (Perry) at 1,120; Natalie Austin (Perry) 1,060; Ary Toth (Lakeside) 920 and Mickey Zheng (Saint John) 910 are also in the top five of network points.
Tournaments are also scheduled throughout the summer.
The season goes until July 31. The high school girls season is scheduled to start in mid-August.
