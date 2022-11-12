The Ashtabula County Touchdown Club is getting ready for its feature event of the year.
On Sunday, Dec. 4, the club will host its 52nd banquet at the Andrus Party Center, 2259 West Ave., in Ashtabula. The banquet will begin at 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
This year’s get-together would actually be the 53rd annual event, but it was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
As has been the case since its inception in 1970, the program’s main focus will be honoring the high school football players and teams of the county.
The first-team Star Beacon All-Ashtabula County offensive and defensive teams, as selected by the county head coaches, will be the club’s complimentary guests and will be honored. Several players will receive scholarships that include monetary awards.
The club will also honor the 18th class of its Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees include: Perry Detore of Saint John, Frank Hall of Harbor, Terry Hill of Edgewood, Dustin Olah of Jefferson, Christian Payne of Pymatuning Valley, Lee Ranta of Ashtabula, Steve Smith of Grand Valley, John Wojtowicz of Conneaut and Bob Zito of Geneva (deceased).
Scholarships that will be awarded include the East Ashtabula Club Educational Assistance Corporation Scholarship, the John D. Buskirk Scholarship, The Robert M. Herpy Memorial Scholarship, The Warren G. Andrews Memorial Scholarship and the Robert L. Wiese Award.
One student-athlete will also receive the Nick Deligianis Courageous Sports Award.
Tickets are available from George Bellios at 440-821-8257 or gbellios13@gmail.com.
The price is $30 per single ticket or a table of eight for $240. TD Club Hall of Fame members from previous years can purchase tickets for $15 for the inductee and his wife or significant other.
To insure ticket availability, tickets must be ordered by Nov. 26.
