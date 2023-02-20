Growing up, Geneva’s Nathan Reigle and Edgewood’s Tyler Hill likely saw a good bit of each other as they competed in youth swimming leagues.
This week they will be seeing each other once again, at the CT Branin Natatorium in Canton for the Division II State Championship Swim Meet.
Both sophomores punched their tickets at the Cleveland State District meet over the weekend, Reigle qualifying in the 100 and 200 freestyle events and Hill in the 500 freestyle. They will be joining Jefferson senior Izzy Hanek, who will be making her third trip to the state meet, which opens with preliminaries on Thursday.
The boys will be the first from their respective schools to swim in the state meet, it will also be the first time Ashtabula county has had three swimmers at the state meet in the same year.
Both Hill and Reigle said swimming in Canton this year was a goal, but it was also an expectation.
“Really, it was my goal last year,” Reigle explained. “My focus has been to come back stronger than I was last year. I felt confident going in.”
In qualifying, Reigle set personal records in both his events, swimming the 100 in 47.62 and the 200 in a time of 1:43.69.
Eagles coach Julie Mirabella said rather than celebrate his times and what he had accomplished though, his focus was immediately on what he had to do next.
“Nathan is the kind of athlete that as soon as he finishes the race, he’s always thinking about what he could have done better, how he can do better in his next race,” Mirabella said. “His focus is on how he could do better next week. He’s getting ready for that for sure.”
Reigle said with only four days to prepare for his next swim, he will not be looking to reinvent anything that he does, but simply execute what he knows to the best of his ability.
“It’s really just the simple things now,” he said. “At this point in the season we only have a week between districts and states. So, you’re not really gaining experience, you can’t really get anywhere in a week, you just want to focus on going and doing your best.”
Like Reigle, Hill also had an expectation of swimming in the state meet. He punched his ticket in the 500 with a time of 5:02.17, which was a drastic drop from his sectional meet time of 5:10.4.
“I really wanted to make it this year,” he said. “What feels so good about it is the fact that I’ve been improving throughout the year.”
Hill benefitted from OHSAA broadening the number of qualifiers to 32 this season, but more than that he benefited from the work he put in not only this season, but during the offseason as well.
Competing at CSU, he said he was able to set aside any distractions and perform the way he knew he was capable of. and when his heat was finished, he simply trusted in the work he put in.
“I’ve been swimming for a long time, and it can get pretty nerve-wracking,” he explained of the district meet.
”But I was pretty confident, I’ve been practicing pretty hard, my focus was just on myself, not anything else and I dropped a lot of time.”
For his coach, who is also his mother, Gretchen Hill said that she knew her son could do it, but she was more happy to see him prove it to himself.
“I was really excited for him,” Gretchen Hill said. “To see all his hard work come to fruition. He really worked hard doing some 50 splits and stuff. I was super happy as a coach, but as a mom, he is getting more confident in his abilities in what he can achieve, that’s what’s really great.”
Hill was able to establish himself early in the race, swimming his first 50 splits well under the 30 seconds range. It dropped off a bit as the race prolonged, but the fast start gave him plenty of room to work with.
“His faster splits really helped him, by late in the race he had nearly six seconds to work with,” his mother said. “He really responded well to what he needed to do and swam a really good race.”
Hill also set a personal record in the 100 backstroke, though he did not qualify in that event.
Hanek, as mentioned, will be going to the state meet for a third year in a row. She qualified by turning in a time of 59.02 in the 100-backstroke and a time of 23.95 in the 50 freestyle.
