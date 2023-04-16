BOSTON — Marathoners took over Boston this weekend as runners from 50 states and many countries around the world descended on the city for the annual celebration of running.
Ashtabula County was well represented, and former residents, prepared for today’s 127th running of the world famous Boston Marathon.
Jackie Locy, of Roaming Shores, was one of the first area athletes to participate running the Boston Marathon 5K on Saturday morning. The 5K included world class runners, every day runners, and everything in between to the tune of 10,000 participants.
Locy was celebrating her seventh year in the event that allows her to experience a mini-version of what her husband, Steve Locy, feels each year running the full marathon.
“You get to be part of the marathon without running the full [distance],” she said after running the course from Boston Commons and back along a portion of the full marathon course area runners will be running today.
Steve Locy, also of Roaming Shores, and his cousin, Dave Wilson, are also running the marathon today. They were out cheering as fans on Saturday. Locy said he loves the 5K and enjoys supporting his wife in the race.
Wilson, and Locy ran on the Jefferson High School cross country team in the early 1980s, and are now back on the same course for the first time in a long while.
Wilson, now living in the St. Louis area, took a long time off running, and suffered knee pain before getting preventive stretching that opened his thoughts to a full fledge marathon.
“It will be 44 years since we ran on the same course,” Wilson said of his run today with Locy.
Jackie Locy, and many county “support staff” will be racing along the course on public transportation to cheer on the runners.
Craig Golen, of Jefferson; Erik van’tVeer and Kathy Huggins, both of Ashtabula; Ken Bement, of Roaming Shores and Kayla Bertholf, an Edgewood High School graduate, are all planning to make the 26.2 mile run from Hopkington to downtown Boston today.
Bertholf, running her first Boston Marathon, ran for Wooster College and graduated in 2022 and is presently living and working in Cambridge across the river from Boston. using her skills she learned studying biochemistry and molecular biology.
“When I moved to Boston, I knew I wanted to continue running and wanted to find a group to run with in my new city, so about a month after moving here, I joined the Boston Athletic Association,” she said. “The BAA gave me sense of community in my new home, and a bib for Boston.
“I am excited and lucky to be running a bucket list race in a place I now call home.”
van’t Veer is running his seventh Boston Marathon.
“I keep striving to qualify for, and make it to the Boston Marathon because it always reminds me that tough goals can be achieved,” he said.
He started his marathon journey by losing 100 pounds many years ago.
“I enjoy this experience with all of my friends and family who keep me motivated and focused,” van’t Veer said.
Golen is running his second Boston Marathon after making the trek last year.
“I am very excited for this marathon, just knowing the course now and what to expect with those hills, hopefully will help this year,” he said.
Bement started running 12 years ago due to a medical condition and has been racing ever since. He said today’s race will be his fourth Boston Marathon, including the pandemic virtual run in 2020.
“Hopefully, I will secure a solid race under four hours,” he said.
Bement said it will be a somber honor to run in the 10th anniversary of the race marred by a bomb that killed three people and injured many others.
Huggins is running her sixth Boston Marathon.
“I always love coming back to this city and enjoy everything from the people, to the sightseeing and the food,” she said. “In addition, my daughter lives in Boston, so it is another great reason to come here ... I hope to run in Boston for many more years to come.”
And Conneaut resident Nikos Burlingham has been running for six years. He has competed in three marathons, and at Boston for the first time today.
