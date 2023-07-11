ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County 50-70 Intermediate All Stars lost the loser’s bracket championship game on Monday afternoon at Cederquist Park, ending their run in the Little League state tournament.
“Third in the state isn’t bad ... I’ll take it,” said coach Josh Vickery, who watched his team earn a 7-4 lead only to see Ironton score 11 runs in the sixth inning to claim a 15-7 victory.
The Ashtabula County All Stars beat Cuyahoga Falls on Saturday and then lost a 2-1 game to Ironton on Sunday.
They got the rematch on Monday morning, and Ironton went on to play Loveland for the champtionship.
The 50-70 Intermediate leagues are for 12-13 year old boys to have a transition season from the 40 foot pitching mounds and 60 feet distance between bases in Major League to a 50 foot pitching mound and 70 feet between bases.
Vickery said it is a good transition so they don’t have to go straight to 60 foot pitching mounds and 90 feet between bases for the full scale fields played by junior baseball.
“We started walking players and they [Ironton] started hitting the ball,” he said.
Vickery said it was a great experience for the young athletes. The team included players from Pymatuning, Jefferson and Kingsville.
“It was a blast. It was a great experience for them to play with guys they normally play against,” he said.
The Major League Ashtabula girls softball All Stars lost their first game at the Little League State Tournament in Ironton on Saturday and were victims of a rainy Sunday. The Ashtabula team was scheduled to play Rock Hill late on Monday evening.
The Junior League Boys All Star team, with players from Jefferson, Pymatuning and Ashtabula, also was scheduled to play late on Monday evening against Clay.
The boys team won their first game on Saturday against Austintown then lost to Rock Hill on Monday.
