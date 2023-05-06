Hundreds of Ashtabula Little League players packed on to a Cederquist Park field to celebrate opening day on Saturday morning in Ashtabula.
Nick Detore, owner of Ronick's Sports and Apparel, threw out the first pitch. He has been the t-shirt vendor for the league for 36 years, but is planning to "slow down" next year.
Ashtabula Little League board member Kevin Grippi emceed the opening ceremonies and praised Detore for his long time work with Little League.
Detore said he averages about 600 shirts a year, more in early years, for 36 years. That is a lot of shirts.
Detore stepped to the mound after a walk from right field as players, coaches and parents applauded. He then threw the first pitch to Kevin Hughart of the Major League Angels, which was appropriate as Grippi described Detore as one of the "angels" that help the league run every year.
A plaque honoring his work with the league was then given to Detore and he fist bumped all the players as they left the field.
Ashtabula Little League President Frank Cole said the total participation is up 70 to 80 children and much of that growth comes in the lower age brackets. He said a new girls coach pitch league is opening with three teams this year.
The opening ceremonies included all the teams entering the field and finding their specific area. Each team and it's manager were announced by Grippi as well.
A Little League player, Delaney Staten, played the National Anthem on her violin as well.
Most years the opening day ceremony actually occurs after games have already been played, but inclement weather changed that pattern in 2023.
"Today is actually the legitimate opening day," Grippi said.
Grippi welcomed all of the players, parents and coaches with a warning that the first part of the season may be a little slow. He said early season cold and wet weather usually means a few games are postponed, but in the next three weeks the season will come into focus.
He said the season will get "really fun" when the weather warms and the season kicks into full gear.
