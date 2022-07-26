ASHTABULA — Late-inning defense and timely hitting helped the Ashtabula 9-11 Little League All-Stars earn a spot in today’s state final at Cederquist Park during girls softball action.
“I got goose bumps. ... They played great,” said manager Kelly Prine after the last out as darkness began to close in on the park.
Violet Hall was one of the leaders of the team knocking in six runs with a home run and two doubles and recording the game’s final out.
Sophia Dibell also provided quality relief pitching in the final two innings to make sure a 16-8 lead held after Sami Murphy pitched a strong early portion of the game.
The final three outs came quickly with a popout, a line drive knocked down by Maggie Cole and thrown to first base, then the final out caught by shortstop Violet Hall.
The Ashtabula squad got off to a quick start with Hall’s inside-the-park home run in the first inning. After Portsmouth scored once in the first, Ashtabula came back with another two runs to take a 5-2 lead at the end of the second inning.
Ashtabula scored again in the third to take a 6-2 lead, but Portsmouth came back to score four runs on an error and three wild pitches.
Hall scored to take the lead in the fourth inning on a wild pitch followed by two more runs to give the home team a 9-6 lead.
Portsmouth managed two more runs in the fourth inning then it was all Ashtabula as the locals scored seven more runs to take control of the game.
Ashtabula is scheduled to face Gallia County in the state championship game today at 6 p.m. at Cederquist Park. It is a winner-take-all event as rules for the tournament indicate the final game is one-and-done even though Ashtabula has lost once to Gallia County during the tournament.
In Senior League baseball (14-16 years of age) action in Peru, Ill., the Jefferson/Ashtabula team lost twice in pool play on Monday, but lives to fight another day as single-elimination play starts today, said Frank Cole, president of District 1.
The combined squad lost 12-2 to Illinois and 16-3 to Michigan on Monday and are 1-3 going into elimination action.
Manager Wayne Hanson said Sunday that the host city provided a great experience for the athletes. “We are proud to be representing Ohio, he said.
