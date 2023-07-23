ROCK HILL — The Ashtabula 8-10 girls All Stars won their first game at the Little League State Tournament, beating Big Walnut, 18-0 on Saturday.
But on Sunday, Ashtabula ran into a tough Boardman team and dropped a 15-0 decision.
Ashtabula is scheduled to play at 2 p.m. today against Tallmadge. There are seven teams scheduled to play in the tournament.
Ashtabula coach Dustin Hamilton said three players had great days at the plate in the win.
Alyssa Whitmire, Carmela Hamilton and Lilly Baker each had three runs batted in during the victory. Hamilton said Whitmire also pitched well.
